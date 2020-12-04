Every year Sinterklaas comes on Dec. 6 as a bringer of gifts and good news, especially to younger folk, but also to us more mature beings.
We remember him as the great-grandfather of another gift-bringer, Santa Claus, who extends this season of remembering each other with gifts and celebrations of good cheer that tell of our great love and concern for one another, but especially for children.
Sinterklaas has been around about 1,600 years longer and has made himself known and beloved in so many areas of the world, especially in Eastern Europe and some areas of Western Europe, such as Spain and the Netherlands, where his arrival is welcomed with great ceremony.
Thus this week in those parts of the world he is arriving with great pomp and celebration. And among these many lands Holland must hold the title of hosting the most joyous welcoming of all.
The ocean dominates life there, and Sinterklaas sails into Amsterdam, Holland’s main port, on a large ship and is greeted with bands and mobs of cheering people. He comes in his bishop’s attire and is met on the shore with a beautiful, white horse which bears him majestically through the city while candy is distributed to children. The festivities peak on Dec. 5 eve with parties and gift giving.
It was Dutch settlers who brought Sinterklaas to America in the 1600s to New Amsterdam, later New York. British settlers heard them welcoming Sinterklaas and decided they wanted to celebrate also, but they came up with someone with a similar name and made him the man of the season, and made Dec. 25 the day for celebration.
Thus it is that some of us with both Dutch and American parents celebrate both getting small gifts on Dec. 6 and larger gifts on Christmas, since the greatest gift of all is the birth of Christ.
Sinterklaas has visited Chaska and Carver the past couple of years, but cannot do so this year due to COVID-19. He’s OK, but he does not want to endanger anyone.
But we can still remember each other, and especially those in need, with gifts of food, clothing and perhaps letter of support. Sinterklaas was known to give gifts secretly, as when he threw bags of coins through the window of some poor young women who needed the money as a dowery.
He left new shoes at doorsteps where people had put their worn ones to dry. Thus it has become a custom to leave gifts on the doorsteps of the needy, for them to find without knowing who left them there.
Let's be generous with our wealth and love.