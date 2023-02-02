Something about our bus ride wasn’t making sense. Our driver kept his foot on the gas pedal, even as we zigzagged on a single-lane switch-back gravel road in the Andes Mountains. What, I kept wondering, was his game plan if we met another bus or maybe a logging truck?
I learned later that drivers on this narrow mountain road are connected via radio so they’re aware of vehicles approaching from the opposite direction.
Our destination was Bariloche, Argentina and our group of 21 had left Puerto Varas, Chile, a couple of hours earlier. Past volcano eruptions throughout this stretch of the Andes filled valleys with flowing lava, creating beautiful high-elevation lakes. The result is that our trip across the continental divide necessitated four bus rides and three boat cruises before arriving in Bariloche. There is no through highway on this route. And, in retrospect, I wouldn’t have chosen to cross from Chile to Argentina by any other route. One member of our tour group summed up the crossing this way: “I almost felt like I was being smuggled into the country!”
Our two-and-a-half-week tour was sponsored by the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum and was titled “Crossing the Andes: An Exploration of Chile, Argentina and Patagonia.” (Patagonia is the name for the region of southern Chile and Argentina.)
We spent our first week in Chile touring the capital city of Santiago and visiting the beautiful and historic coastal city of Valparaiso.
A map of South America reveals the unique shape of Chile – 2,650 miles north to south, and only 110 miles east to west at its widest stretch. That’s the distance, lengthwise, from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C., and a width equaling the distance from Chaska to Mille Lacs Lake.
My wake-up-call at 6:04 a.m. one morning in Santiago was an earthquake tremor estimated at a magnitude between 4.9 and 5.3. Big earthquakes in Chile happen every 10 years, we were told, but small ones like the one that woke me “happen all the time.”
We spent a half-day in Valparaiso viewing the street art, which is everywhere. Street art in Chile is famous and the streets of Valparaiso boast more square feet of colorful street art than maybe any city in the world. Most street art in South America was started as a form of political protest against authoritarian governments. Chile was ruled by a dictator, Augusto Pinochet, from 1974-90 and Pinochet’s regime outlawed street art in Chile. Regardless, colorful murals appear nearly everywhere there’s a surface in Valparaiso and our tour guide the day we did a walking tour was clearly proud of his city’s ubiquitous art. Not every Valparaiso resident is a fan, however. Some residents we met regard the artwork as an atrocity and a blight on the culture. Technically, street art is illegal in Chile but Valparaiso appears to promote it as a badge of honor.
From the capital city of Santiago, we flew 650 miles south to the coastal city of Puerto Montt. What grabbed my attention about Puerto Montt is that the city and nearby communities were settled by thousands of German immigrants in the early 1850s – the same decade that Germans, Swedes and Norwegians began settling in Minnesota. To this day, Puerto Montt and nearby towns and cities are proud of their German architecture and culture.
The bus ride I mentioned earlier departed from nearby Puerto Varas and headed into the mountains. One fascinating stop along the way was the lava field of Volcano Calbuco, which last erupted in 2015. We hiked on the dusty lava field as our local guide explained the science of volcanoes and showed us how flora and fauna are gradually reclaiming the altered landscape. Calbuco erupted with little warning on April 22 that year and continued for a week, sending smoke, ash and stones 40,000 feet high, closing roads and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.
Our four bus rides and three boat cruises eventually delivered us to Bariloche, Argentina, a delightful city 200,000 in the foothills of the Andes. Bariloche has become a popular tourist destination that boasts skiing, trekking, river rafting and mountaineering. The city is located inside Nahuel Huapi National Park (named after the local Indigenous tribe), a sprawling mountainous park that covers nearly 2 million acres. Modern-day Bariloche was built largely by German settlers at the turn of the 20th century and features a Swiss-chalet style architecture. Bariloche is said to have been a refuge for Nazis during and after World War II. The city is located on the southern shore of Lake Nahuel Huapi in the heart of Patagonia. The lake covers 200 square miles and is more than 1,500 feet deep.
Next stop for our group was Buenos Aires, capital city of Argentina, home to 15 million people … and runaway inflation. In 2003, the U.S. dollar and Argentine peso had equal value. The days we were in Buenos Aires, the exchange rate was one U.S. dollar = 300 pesos! Merchants eagerly accepted payment in U.S. dollars because, to them, the U.S. dollar represents financial stability.
While we saw lots of parks, gardens and fancy architecture in Buenos Aires, the discovery that turned my head several times each day was professional dog walkers! The first time I saw a person walking 20-plus dogs, I thought of calling Ripley’s Believe It Or Not. I soon learned that Buenos Aires is full of professionals-turned-dog-walkers because the job pays generously. Dog walkers are called paseaperros and their job involves assembling 15-20 dogs from different households and exercising the dogs. They typically arrive at the same time every day (Monday – Friday), add the dog to the leash harness and exercise the dog for three or more hours. Our guide said a dependable dog walker can charge as much as $25 per hour per dog – do the math and you may start thinking about your own career change.
You don’t have to travel in Argentina long before becoming aware of folks walking while sipping from a gourd cup through a metal straw and carrying a thermos bottle under their arm. They’re drinking mate, the national drink of Argentina. Mate is a “caffeine-rich infused drink” made by soaking dried leaves of yerba mate herb (evergreen member of the holly genus). Our guide said mate is “more popular than soccer, beer or the tango dance” in Argentina. The practice goes back to pre-European Indigenous tribes, and millions of Argentinians drink mate every day, all day, and often share their mate gourd and straw with friends as a bonding experience. “Sadly,” our guide explained, “Covid sort of destroyed the sharing part of sipping mate through a common straw.”
I queried our travel group about their favorite memory or experience in Chile and Argentina and received a variety of responses, several highlighted in this article. The highlight most cited was Iguazu Falls, the widest waterfalls in the world at 1.5 miles across. We viewed the falls from the Argentina side the first day and then entered Brazil the following day to view the more-spectacular Brazil side of the falls. I won’t try to describe the falls using mere words and suggest you search Iguazu Falls on YouTube and view this incredible natural wonder on your computer screen.
Since this tour was sponsored by the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, we visited many beautiful public and private gardens and marveled at giant tree specimens and countless colorful birds and butterflies. Remember, November in the southern hemisphere is springtime, so many of the trees and flowers were robed in marvelous color, which added to the tour experience.