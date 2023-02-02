Clifford Johnson
Photo courtesy of Clifford Johnson

Something about our bus ride wasn’t making sense. Our driver kept his foot on the gas pedal, even as we zigzagged on a single-lane switch-back gravel road in the Andes Mountains. What, I kept wondering, was his game plan if we met another bus or maybe a logging truck?

I learned later that drivers on this narrow mountain road are connected via radio so they’re aware of vehicles approaching from the opposite direction.

Cliff Johnson is a Carver resident and Carver/Scott Master Gardener.

