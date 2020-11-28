Like many communities, Carver County is not immune from those instances which afford opportunity for criminal activity. We do our best to proactively patrol our neighborhoods to deter criminal activity when not engaged with other duties and calls for service.
That being said, we would like to offer some helpful reminders to aid in deterring those crimes of opportunity from occurring.
Please do not leave valuables inside vehicles. Covering valuables with towels, or similar items, or putting valuables under a seat, frequently does not prevent the theft from occurring. Please take a moment to remove items from your vehicle when parking, and if needed, place items in the secured trunk when leaving your vehicle.
Please lock your vehicles. Persons with criminal intent tend to move on from a locked vehicle with no valuables in sight. These tips can oftentimes prevent loss of personal property and damage to a vehicle.
Ensure your garage service door is locked and any overhead garage doors are closed prior to leaving your home or when going to bed at night. Garage door openers should not be left inside vehicles parked outside.
If your vehicle has a built-in “Homelink” style garage door opener, please make sure this does not operate when the vehicle is not running.
In addition to these steps, take a moment to learn the security features of your garage door opener. Many openers have the ability to shut off the remotes from being used. Disabling the remote can be done by simply sliding a button or switch located on the wired button inside your garage, normally closest to the door leading into your house.
The Carver County Sheriff’s Office encourages all residents to call and report suspicious activity they observe and allow a Deputy to respond and investigate by calling 952-361-1231 (non-emergency) or 911 in an emergency.
Please do not hesitate to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any concerns or questions you may have. Together, we can continue to ensure Carver County remains a pleasant and safe place to call home.