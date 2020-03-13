Feb. 11 marked the beginning of the 2020 legislative session. Although the state’s two-year budget was enacted last year, there remains plenty to accomplish at the legislature.
Minnesota’s state budget surplus currently sits at over $1.5 billion. Simply stated, this means that Minnesotans have been overtaxed. Given a surplus that large, there’s no doubt it’s time for tax relief. Instead of looking at new taxes, I believe legislators should be searching for ways to lower taxes and thereby reduce the tax burdens our families and businesses are facing.
A great place to start would be the complete elimination of state taxes on seniors’ Social Security benefits. We’ve made some progress reducing these taxes in recent years, and this year presents a great opportunity to do away with these burdensome taxes altogether.
Eliminating Social Security taxes is a key part of a $1 billion tax relief package rolled out by House Republicans. I am proud to support these legislative efforts, which will give taxpayers their money back and help make life more affordable for Minnesotans. Our bill also cuts taxes for families struggling with rising childcare costs, farmers and main street businesses, and college graduates with student loan debt.
Regarding your tax dollars, I believe it is important they are used efficiently and responsibly in our state government. Minnesotans have had enough of the news of mismanagement and wasteful spending in our state agencies, such as the Department of Human Services. We need to hold these agencies accountable, get to the bottom of the problems, and ensure your government is using your tax dollars properly.
Another area on the legislature’s to-do list must be lowering healthcare costs. One way we can do this is by repealing the sick tax, which is a tax on nearly all healthcare services that makes everyone’s healthcare more expensive. The sick tax is a harmful and unnecessary tax, especially with our state’s large surplus. We must also continue building on the progress we’ve made in lowering health insurance rates in recent years. More needs to be done to reduce costs and increase access for those who buy their own insurance.
Improving public safety in the Twin Cities — especially on our transit systems — is another important priority that has emerged this year. Many Carver County residents have serious safety concerns when visiting Minneapolis and St. Paul for events. According to Metro Transit, violent crime (including rape, robbery and assault) on public transit systems increased by over 35% in 2019. In order to keep Minnesotans safe and ensure peace of mind, it’s crucial that we pursue policies to target these rising crime rates and support law enforcement by giving them the tools they need.
With 2020 being a non-budget year, a bonding bill will no doubt be a big topic of discussion. The bonding bill is a public construction package designed to finance local infrastructure projects around the state, such as roads and bridges, sewer and water systems, and public buildings. While not a fan of increased debt, I will be joining other Carver County legislators in advocating for much-needed funding for Highway 212 and Highway 5. These are key roadways for our community and local economy, and they are in critical need of improvements, expansion and safety upgrades. I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, and I am hopeful we can secure funding before the conclusion of this session.
As I’ve traveled throughout our community over the past year, lower taxes, accountable government, affordable healthcare, public safety and local transportation needs are some of the biggest topics I’ve heard from people about. It’s been a privilege working on our community’s priorities in the legislature, and in the coming months, I will continue being a voice on these issues.