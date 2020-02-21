One of the most common questions I have been asked over the past year is, “why doesn’t (insert city name here) have its own police department?” Carver County is unique in its policing model in that every city in the county, except Chaska, contracts for police services through the Sheriff’s Office.
Under Minnesota law, the sheriff is required to execute all processes, assist the district court, investigate recreational vehicle crashes, find lost and drowned persons, keep and preserve the peace of the county, and pursue and apprehend all felons. We call these “base level services,” and all property taxpayers in Carver County receive these services through their tax dollars.
A local government desiring to have police services above and beyond those statutorily required of the sheriff need a police department, a joint powers agreement with another entity, or a contract for police services with an existing agency. We call those “contract level” services. Contract level services are funded through municipal tax dollars, with the level of service proportionate to funding.
Our history of contract policing dates back to the mid-1960s when then-sheriff Les Melchert knew there was community interest in having contract-level police services, and he developed a plan to provide contract police services in Carver County.
The lynchpin of our contract policing model lies in our workload analysis and cost accounting that allows us to ensure all county taxpayers receive base-level services without subsidizing contract level services to any community.
We have adjusted and honed the cost accounting model to ensure taxpayers receive the appropriate level of funded services. We have also adjusted our workload analysis to have staffing flexibility to accomplish individual community interests while being able to meet community workload demands.
Local governments often maintain their own police departments to ensure local control and local identity, important matters to be sure. The Sheriff’s Office has structured its contract policing model to provide for both of those. We have dedicated personnel to serve as liaisons, whose mandate is to work directly with city leaders to ensure local policing needs and priorities are addressed, safeguarding local control.
The liaison works full-time in the contract community, as do the deputies assigned to that community. Sometimes the liaison holds a position of significant rank within the Sheriff’s Office, like in Chanhassen, where a lieutenant oversees policing operations. In smaller communities, the liaison is often a corporal who serves as a lead worker amongst deputies assigned to that contract community.
We have lettered our squad cars with local city graphics to identify the community being served, in an effort to address local identity concerns. Sometimes you will notice city pins on a deputy’s uniform, furthering the local identity objective.
The next time you see the side of a Sheriff’s Office squad car without city graphics, you will know that squad and deputy are dedicated to providing base level services within an assigned district and are funded through county tax dollars.
Likewise, when you see one of our squads with city graphics, you will know that deputy and squad car are dedicated to providing contract level services within that community and are funded through local tax dollars, serving just like any local police department.