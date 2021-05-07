If we want to make significant progress in reducing racial economic disparities, we need to change our economic development playbook of small and scattered investments into a comprehensive strategy offering wealth building tools in every ALANA (African Latino Asian and Native American) community.
Some of these tools do not cost anything, while others require significant sustained investments to remove racial barriers to success.
We need to empower individuals so they may transform their economic conditions and overcome systemic barriers of racism. If, and only if, these conditions are met, will we reduce racial economic disparities.
The above insight derives from my three decades work as a community economist and professor at Concordia University and recently leading the planning and economic development department at the city of Saint Paul.
Let me elaborate on seven core elements of "The Minnesota Solution."
First: We need to change our perspectives in three areas that have traditionally led to exclusion and disinvestment in the ALANA communities.
- We need to change our perspectives on how we view the ALANA communities from deficits to assets — for example, a $1.4 trillion asset in Minnesota (which includes income, housing, businesses and lifetime earnings). Denial of a person or community’s value is the bedrock upon which systemic exploitation occurs.
- Investing in ALANA communities in not a zero-sum game. Rather as the African-American proverb goes: Lift as we climb. Investments in the ALANA communities will bring jobs, income and wealth building for all.
- We need to acknowledge that systemic racism exists and has taken a multigenerational and multidimensional toll.
Second: We need to act with cultural intelligence — understanding and incorporating unique cultural experiences and in this way transform barriers into opportunities.
Third: We need a “boots on the ground” strategy to bring resources to the ones with the least power and access. When we engage with the community where they are we will achieve better success.
Fourth: We need to adopt and implement a comprehensive strategy for economic development to ensure we are building up the wealth creating infrastructure in every ALANA community which includes the following:
- Capital (loan, grant, equity and alternative finance).
- Land banks/land trusts, business incubators/makerspaces.
- Cultural destination tools that leverage cultural assets to support wealth building.
- Loan guarantee funds to leverage private investments.
- Public finance tools such as TIF and tax abatements.
- Public contracting goals that will grow ALANA business and workforce.
- Community development organizations and lenders — both CDFIs as well as community organizations.
- Workforce skill development pathways and job exchanges.
- Business protections against predatory lenders.
- Affordable business support services (legal, finance, insurance).
- Most ALANA businesses are in the micro business category with the average sales in Minnesota, for example, to be around $165,000 and would require more of a “boots on the ground” strategy to reach and assist them.
- Our economic development toolbox should also include tools for ALANA entrepreneurs venturing into large commercial real estate development, as that is a very important avenue for wealth building. Very often they have the talent and vision to execute on commercial real estate development projects but lack the capital, especially predevelopment dollars.
Fifth: Programs are more effective in building ALANA wealth if they flow through ALANA led organizations as they are more connected to their communities and so investing in their capacity and creating mentoring programs with established institutions will help them grow. We also need to integrate strategies for self-sustainability.
Sixth: We need to empower the individual to shape their own destiny. However, for individual empowerment to be successful in achieving wealth building outcomes we must remove systemic barriers that have historically prevented success from occurring.
Finally: We need strategies to integrate rural and metro communities — a statewide strategy.
To achieve these goals and during the heart of the pandemic and civil unrest in Minnesota, we launched the ALANA Brain Trust, a statewide network of individuals and organizations that worked to bring capital and capacity to the community.
We asked the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis to be the “lender of the last community resort” and back a billion dollar community investment bond. We asked the state of Minnesota to back a $100 million loan guarantee fund that could leverage a billion dollars of investment in the ALANA communities.
We asked our congressional leaders to make changes to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans program to channel funds directly to the ALANA communities and to invest in the microloan program. We asked the state to do PRI type of investments from the states investment funds and leverage the deposits of public money in the banking system.
The murder of George Floyd in the heart of Minneapolis brought to the fore the brutality of systemic racism. Yet it has also helped sow the seeds for a comprehensive strategy for economic empowerment.
Let us hope Minnesotans and the nation rise to that challenge.