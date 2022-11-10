One of the key topics in the building of healthy communities is the need for a clear vision and a commitment to, and implementation of, a planning process that will deliver goals in support of that vision.
VisioningThis belongs on the shoulders of elected officials. City councils or county boards are the strategic arms of their organizations, so they are the ones that are accountable to the delivery of a clear vision and identifying the goals that will move them toward their vision.
If there is a critical path item for community success, it’s tied to the ability of leaders to provide this vision and the application of a strategic plan that will deliver those key goals.
Citizens should expect that this vision and goals are shared with them often, including progress against those goals. So, communication is also critically important to ensure that an informed electorate is created, that there is a shared community understanding and that staff members are enabled to achieve the desired results.
In short, the communities that embrace this action will be significantly advantaged and those that will wait or not place a priority on this work will pay a costly price—one that’s caused by placing themselves in a reactionary role, reacting to developer plans rather than developers reacting to their plan.
For those that delay this work: if you think that you will simply take your time, you will be in for a surprise. You will not stop change and development, but you can manage it to a well thought out plan. To not create a vision and plan for the future will place your community at risk of not creating a healthy future for all. This discussion requires a proactive governance approach committed to take action.
Who’s at riskI’m not necessarily talking about well developed communities like Chaska or Chanhassen because I believe they understand the need to plan. I only hope that communication of visioning and planning results lead to an informed electorate, which requires frequent communication to the community.
The risk, I believe, lies with communities with a lot of growth ahead of them. They should have a clearly defined vision of the future, a plan and goals under development so they know where they want to go and how they will make progress to support their vision.
I’m afraid these plans may not exist or even a motivation may not exist to invest in such thinking and work. As citizens living in communities facing significant growth ahead, ask about the vision and the plan and goals that are in place. You will know how positioned your community is based on the response.
If there is no plan you have no idea what you are trying to create and you then don’t know where your headed, so it’s the old axiom that any road will get you there.
LeadershipWith elections now over, ask your newly elected people about this and share your feelings about getting this work done. If it isn’t addressed, you will be living in a community with less than you may be expecting, and surely you will probably be paying more to live there. People that have been elected are accountable to you to deliver and build a healthy community in every respect. It’s not just about attending meetings.
COMPETITIVE ADVANTAGECertainly, one of the competitive advantages for communities is the ability to have in place a clear vison and a plan and goals for their future. In my opinion, the most important responsibility of elected public leadership is ensuring that this is in place and well-communicated to its constituency. This simply is a requirement of public leadership in 2022 at every level of governance.
Change
In one of our last articles, we discussed the need to effectively understand and respond to change. This is so important because change is going to happen. You can’t deny it because it’s coming, and how you prepare for it is through a clear and defined plan for the future, along with a strong commitment to communicate and inform the public on the details of the plan, therefore helping to explain the need to change.
If you do that you are recognizing that change is coming, which acknowledges the reality that community growth is on its way. Because it’s on its way to a number of Carver County communities and I hope you’re ready! And I hope you work to ensure that your community is informed of the what and why of change and its impact on their citizens. Current times are economically challenging, which doubles down on the importance of proactively communicating the what, why and impacts of projects and spending.
Bob Roepke is a former Chaska mayor and serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board.