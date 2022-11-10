One of the key topics in the building of healthy communities is the need for a clear vision and a commitment to, and implementation of, a planning process that will deliver goals in support of that vision.

VisioningThis belongs on the shoulders of elected officials. City councils or county boards are the strategic arms of their organizations, so they are the ones that are accountable to the delivery of a clear vision and identifying the goals that will move them toward their vision.

Bob Roepke is a former Chaska mayor and serves on the Community Foundation for Carver County Board.

Tags

Events