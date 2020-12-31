We have experienced a challenging year. Actually a year that has created pain and loss for many and a division in our country we’ve not seen before.
It presented situations and crises to our cities, counties and states not previously experienced. It has created emergency situations and stressors for individuals, families and businesses.
It has affected each of us in one way or another and our hearts go out to those that have lost loved ones and to those businesses who have been so impacted and frontline workers that have served beyond the calling.
Our business community needs us to continue to purchase locally from them. Our local governments are in a deficit situation and need our support as they work to get back to normal operations, and our healthcare workers and operations need our support because as providers, they have been overwhelmed.
As much as we are divided in key ways across our country, our Chaska community has valued a strong sense of togetherness. That ability to stand up and support each other, not because we draw a line in the sand, but because we care and believe that it's important to care about each other, is frankly what truly defines community.
COMMUNITY IN CRISIS
The voice of community speaks loudest when it’s threatened. When we are under duress, the community responds and we fight to march together another day.
The community responds because it sees and feels the hurt of another and it reaches out to say "I care and I’ll do what I can to address the hurt and pain you may be feeling."
We would only need to understand the flooding that occurred in Chaska in our past to understand this caring response. The challenge is to make it a way of life and every day think and act this way and not wait for a natural disaster.
There are really good examples of this caring going on throughout our community, and for that we need to be thankful. Chaska does show that it cares. There, however, is also a growing number of people who are living in the shadows of life or experiencing prejudiced behaviors and we must continue to step up and address these growing human condition concerns,
Police and firefighters do this every day and our frontline health care and service providers do this every day because it’s what they do. When each of us has the chance to add our time, our energy, our support, our resources, let’s recognize these are legitimate needs and ask how can we best respond to them.
COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP
What’s so important and often a critical success factor as a response to such needs, is the leadership that is provided, whether that’s at the organization level or at the community level.
The key attribute of leadership is to build a shared vision of the future, and that is really important in addressing conflict or division. If we can understand together, we can march forward together to address a need. It’s why the strategic responsibility of leading is so important. It will address the future and rally people to pursue that future. That builds healthy, quality places to call home and will build healthy organizations.
To that end, a question can be asked, and that’s how do we build leadership at every level of community? How best can that be developed so our education system, cities and counties can benefit by the development of present and future leaders?
This may not come to mind as a critical need, until we understand the impact quality leadership can and will have. So what’s the best approach to build the leadership capacity of our communities? If it can become a priority, the response will come.
HAPPY NEW YEAR
I hope you were able to experience a special Christmas with those you love. And for those dealing with challenges in their lives, I hope you find comfort and support from all around you.
I hope each of you have a new year filled with goodness and good times, with friendships rekindled in person, with family close to you, with people that care, with safety and good health, and with work that allows you and your family to have hope for the future.
Happy New Year to each of you!