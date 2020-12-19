I am old enough to remember what it was like before the computer, the internet and email. When we wanted to communicate, we had three options; talk face-to face, talk on your home phone now referred to as your landline, or write a handwritten note and mail it or personally deliver it.
According to the U.S. Postal Service’s annual survey, the average home received a personal letter once every 10 weeks in 2018, down from every two weeks in 1987 and two or more each week prior to 1970. Who has time for stamps, stationery and checking your own spelling in 2020?
I am willing to bet many of you reading this still have a box of letters and cards you received back in the day. You save them because you treasure the thought that went into the note and you value the person who sent them to you.
Perhaps your grandparents, parents or other relatives took the time to actually write you a note. They took the time and shared their passion and feelings in a letter. I don’t think you get the same kind of feeling or passion in an email, text, Tweet, or Facebook post. They are sent off instantly and many times you probably wish there was a control/alt/delete to allow you to take back the message that may have been sent in haste or anger.
The wonder of a handwritten note is it grows rarer by the day. I have told all high school seniors the value of a handwritten note in each graduation speech I have given.
They will be the one person in a hundred actually sharing their gratitude and appreciation in a note. I know it’s free to send something out electronically and you can do it quickly 24-7.
You read them but I doubt you save your electronic messages. I know if someone takes the time to write us a handwritten note, we are more likely to save it.
We have been downsizing and I came across a box of old letters in my dad’s Army trunk. He saved every letter he received from his mother and sisters during his six years of challenging combat in WWII. I can recapture that time when I read the letters. This summer I got a note with a picture of a card I had given a first-year teacher 19 years ago wishing him a great career. He still had it on his desk at school and he wanted me to know how much that note meant to him on his first day of teaching.
I know it is critical to always say thank you. It is also essential to send a handwritten note every time you have a job interview or receive a gift and to thank those who have made a difference in your life.
Each note takes time, each is one of a kind, and they will be displayed on refrigerators, desks, bulletin boards and kept in shoeboxes for a lifetime. It is a lost art that can easily be recaptured to anyone beginning in 2021. All you need is some stationary, note cards, a pen and a book of stamps.
My wish is you choose to be the one person in a hundred who is writing and sending handwritten notes in 2021.