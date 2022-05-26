Happy Memorial Day and welcome to summer in Minnesota!
Things are taking off fast at this point. Summer events are popping up on the calendar and are happily in person. The Taste of Chaska was bustling with people, and it was fun seeing everyone once again. Thanks to all the vendors and the SouthWest Metro Chamber of Commerce for organizing another great event.
Memorial Day events are taking place Monday, May 30. The Chaska American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) honor guard will be visiting local cemeteries starting at 7 a.m. Look in this edition of the paper for locations and times.
The parade will be in a new location since all Memorial Day Activities will be at Veterans Park instead of City Square Park. The parade will start at 10 a.m. at Chaska Boulevard and Pine Street. The parade will use the westbound lane of Chaska Boulevard (County Road 61) and march onto Creek Road and end at Veterans Park.
The program will start as soon as they are ready to go. Parking is available at Firemen’s Park, and you can walk over to Veterans Park to watch. I hope you make time to attend this event and honor those who lost their lives defending our freedom.
Chaska Area Fishing with Friends has a family fishing academy coming up at Firemen’s Park on June 5. Kids will learn all about the art of fishing and even get a new rod and reel. Its $10 per child, and you can register at chaskafishingwithfriends.com.
The Chaska Human Rights Commission is hosting a Pride Picnic at City Square Park on Sunday, June 12. This event has a lot of fun family activities and helps celebrate the LGBTQIA+ members of our community.
Fire and Ice Festival is returning to its regular week in July. It will be July 15-17 at Firemen’s Park. We’ll have some great bands, family events and fireworks you don’t want to miss.
River City Days will be July 29-31. There will be lots of different activities crafts, food, bands, parade and car show. Check out all the details and times at chaskarivercitydays.org.
The Chaska Cubs baseball team is also playing at historic Athletic Park. If you haven’t seen a baseball game at Athletic Park, you are missing one of the finest outdoor amateur stadiums in Minnesota. Check chaskacubs.com for schedules and ticket options.
Flags of Honor Car Show is Aug. 6, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. This is a great car show, and this organization helps veterans in need.
Friday night band concerts are in City Square Park, and there will be lots of programming at Firemen’s Park as well. Check chaskaparksandrec.com to see what’s on the schedule.
We definitely have a summer of fun in the works. I hope you to see you at a few of these events!
FACILITIES
Now, I want to chat a little bit about how we’ve started planning for the future of some of our facilities that are over 30 years old — City Hall, the Police Station, and the Municipal Services Building (MSB).
If you attended one of our open houses last week, you got to see how we provide services from these buildings and some ideas about what they could look like in the future. If you missed it, we have a facilities page on our website, chaskamn.com, that has more information on our planning process and links to video tours.
Many parts of these buildings are overcrowded with staff and equipment. That means we lose some efficiencies in providing quality city services.
To make sure we are prepared to meet the needs of a growing community, we are looking at a few things. We are considering adding onto MSB to store our equipment indoors and improve traffic flow through the building. Right now, the bays are packed to the gills, and some equipment has to be stored outside or in other locations.
We are looking at moving the Police Department out of City Hall and creating a Public Safety campus on the Fire Station site. This would bring the Police Department to a more centrally located site and give us the opportunity to incorporate more areas for community engagement with Police and Fire.
Moving the Library to a new location is also a part of this. Once the Police Station and Library move, we would only need to rehab City Hall to fit what is needed in that building. A big part of our plan is to use land that we currently own and make sure our facilities are set up for success in the present and the future.
BUSINESS
One of things I was most asked the past few years is when is Hy-Vee coming. Well, if you haven’t heard, we now know that answer. Hy-Vee is not coming. They changed their business model, and we are no longer considered a future site. Hy-Vee still owns the site, and we have been communicating with them as to what their plans are for marketing the site for sale.
While as a community we are disappointed, we will look at it as a new open door and hopefully a new adventure. Not sure what that is yet, but this site is at a great location with great visibility and easy access to the highway.
Costco continues moving forward. The developer is still working on some final details of the traffic plans. The goal is to build a roundabout at Highway 41 and Peavey Road this year. If all goes well, we’re looking at Costco opening in the summer of 2023.
City Square West is still moving forward. We have been working with our state representatives to hopefully get included in the bonding bill, which would provide funds for the public areas of this project. We are hopeful, but you never know.
You may be starting to hear some conversations about Guardian Angels school. The school closed last summer, and it was put up for sale. There is a purchase agreement on the site. The developer is working on proposed plans to convert the school to apartments and add some housing on the full block site. It is in the early stages and has a long way to go. Staff is working with the developer, and nothing has come before the council at this point.
The stretch of County Road 61 (Chaska Boulevard) will get reconstructed this year from Highway 41 to Yellowbrick Road. This is the first phase of the Downtown Highway 41 construction project. This will cause traffic impacts, but hopefully, they will be minimal.
As for the 2023 phase of the project, we are still working through some planning and timing details, so make sure to sign up for project updates at downtownhwy41.com.
We are still planning our usual downtown street reconstruction and mill and overlay programs. This year reconstruction, we’ll be working on parts of Maple Street and Beech Street and Fifth and Sixth Streets. The mill and overlay will be in Fairway Hills and areas of White Oak and Royal Oak Circle.
Did I mention construction and building projects? Well, we have so many of them happening all around the city, there’s too many to list. We have a mixture of housing and commercial/industrial projects that will be starting this summer. More than I’ve seen in many years!
NEW STAFF
Over the past few months, our Human Resources team has been busy. We’ve lost some department heads to health conditions and retirements, so we’ve needed to hire their replacements.
I want to welcome Nate Kabat as the new community development director, Elise Durbin as the new assistant city administrator, Pete Wyffels as our new electrical director, and Stephen Kraus as our new Fire Chief.
We have some great new leaders, and we’re excited to have them onboard. So, you can see we have lots of things going on across the city, which makes life busy but good!
Congratulations to all the graduating seniors from Chaska and Chanhassen High Schools. This one is extra special for me since I have a grandson (Mason) graduating from Chanhassen. This is a big step as you move onto your next journey in life. Good luck to all in your next endeavors!
Moms, I hope you had a great Mother’s Day and that your children pampered you all day. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads. I hope you enjoy you special day as well. For some of us, our moms and dads are no longer with us, so let’s say a little prayer for those who have left us too soon.
Have a great summer! I sure hope I didn’t miss anything, if I did I apologize!
I am going to have let my fingers rest for a bit after all this typing.