For several years I have been spending March and April determining which graduating local high school students will be awarded the Carver Lions Brad Bramigk Scholarships.
For those unfamiliar with the Lions, we are an international organization devoted to service. "We Serve" is even our motto.
It is for that reason our decision on who will be awarded scholarships is based heavily on their service to the community, and one of our requirements is an essay on the importance of service to the community.
This year we had 27 high school students apply for four scholarships, and the caliber of these students is impressive. It is encouraging for the future of our nation and I expect many of these young people to be our future leaders. I realize that not all our young people are at this level; personally, when I graduated, I would not have been eligible to even apply, but fortunately most of us continue to mature and grow after high school.
What is most impressive about these young people is that besides excelling academically and being involved in numerous activities at school, they still have time to serve their community. Their service covers a multitude of activities: teaching Sunday school; tutoring classmates or middle schoolers; building benches for an elementary school; rebuilding a small park damaged in a police chase; or helping a parent recover from a stroke.
I really appreciated this essay opening from William Brinkman Gregory: “I like the saying 'All for One and One for All.' This is how I think of community service. I believe that being a member of a community means that you participate in that community and offer your talents and strengths.”
Now, I have been a parent of small children, so I know often there is not much time for serving the community. It is important to realize that it does not always take much time and effort to serve the community.
One opportunity is joining a service group like the Lions and assisting at one of their many activities such as a blood drive, serving at the Pork Chop Dinner, or cleaning up at Lions Park. In addition, there is always a need for coaches or helpers for youth sports, volunteers for PTO events at the local schools, or assisting at your religious service.
Some of us do not even have that small amount of time, at this point in their life, for even these activities, but you can serve the community by not having a negative impact. It is as easy as not littering or bending down to pick up someone else’s litter.
I know it will be a big help for parents of young children if those walking their dogs would clean up after them, especially around playgrounds, trails, and parks.
These are those small efforts that will not win you medals, but will make the lives of your neighbors better and the community a better place to live.
Or, in this time of COVID, we can serve our community and nation by following protocols suggested by the medical experts. How many lives would have been saved and economic hardships avoided if we had followed the recommendations on masking and public gatherings last year. The same holds true today and we all need to get vaccinated.
I know there are many who say they are not worried about getting COVID, but the issue is spreading it to others. Keep in mind that the more people that come down with COVID, the more variants will occur and the more likely it is to result in a variant that is vaccine resistant.
We need to think of our community as a lifeboat. Then who would you want with you — people that are willing to do their share of the rowing or those unwilling to pick up an oar?
In 1776 during the design of our Great Seal, "E pluribus Unum," became the motto of the United States. It translates as “out of many, one," and it is thought to refer to the one country from many colonies (states).
To me it also means that our one great country is the result of the many people who believed, supported, and sacrificed for it.
We have many origins, histories, and stories, but we have one thing in common being Americans.
Emily Hed closed her essay on Service with: "Volunteering should be an essential aspect of every individual’s life as it benefits the community."
For me community not only means city of Carver, but our nation. There has been much talk recently about keeping or making our nation great. I believe our nation will remain great if we all try to serve our community, our neighbors and our fellow Americans.