Carver County residents have been experiencing thefts from vehicles in recent months, which is a trend being seen throughout Minnesota and the U.S.
For years thieves have been entering mostly unlocked vehicles and stealing personal property, but some are more brazen, often smashing side windows to gain access to the vehicle’s interior. These incidents will sometimes even occur in broad daylight.
Just as these types of thefts continue to take place, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, like many law enforcement agencies nationwide, has also been taking an increasing number of reports involving the theft of a vehicle’s catalytic converter. This article will offer up some recommendations on how one can take steps to prevent becoming a victim of these crimes.
AVOID THEFTS
In looking at how to prevent having personal property taken from your vehicle, the most basic of recommendations is to simply not leave anything in your vehicle that you don’t want stolen.
Thefts from vehicles are primarily crimes of opportunity. From home and business surveillance videos we have received, offenders are often walking through neighborhoods and parking lots, typically overnight, and pulling on car door handles. If the door is locked, the offender most often moves on and won’t make attempts to break into the vehicle due to the noise and attention that is created.
The best advice is to not make it so easy for thieves. Keep vehicles in garages, if possible. Always lock your vehicle’s doors, even if stored in the garage. Keep valuables out of your vehicle — if it’s not there, it cannot be stolen.
I have taken many reports of people having left their purses or wallets inside unlocked vehicles. Thieves are looking for cash, bank cards, jewelry and anything they can turn into cash easily. Many times, when I receive a phone call from a victim involving the theft of bank cards, the cards have already been fraudulently used at area retail stores. Thieves typically will use your stolen bank cards to buy either high-priced electronics, or gift cards which they can use without being traced later.
Another trend, related to property missing from vehicles, is that thieves will use one’s remote in the vehicle to open the garage door. Knowing that might waken a homeowner, they then disappear for an hour or two, but return to see if the door is still opened. If it is, thieves have some confidence knowing it did not draw the attention of the homeowner and will then enter the garage and help themselves to anything stored there.
In some alarming occurrences, thieves will even enter and burglarize the house. Understandably, this is a worst case scenario, given the physical risks to the homeowner and the offender.
The bottom line is to stop assuming you won’t be a victim. It is far easier to prevent the thefts from occurring in the first place as opposed to dealing with the loss of property; especially that which can lead to the use of stolen bank cards, checkbooks, and anything else containing personal information.
CATALYTIC CONVERTERS
Another crime being experienced throughout the county is the theft of catalytic converters. For those not familiar, catalytic converters are found on a vehicle’s exhaust system, usually right behind the engine. Catalytic converters assist in the reduction of harmful emissions from your gas-burning engine and have been installed in mass produced vehicles since the mid 1970s.
Thieves are targeting catalytic converters for one simple reason — they contain valuable precious metals, like platinum or rhodium. Rhodium is currently worth over $15,000 per ounce. Even though a catalytic converter has far less than an ounce of these materials in them, each one can earn a thief up to $500 at scrap yards or recycling centers that accept them.
Surprisingly, with today’s powerful cordless tools and sharp cutting blades, an experienced thief can crawl under a vehicle and have a catalytic converter cut from the exhaust system in mere minutes. Now, depending on the vehicle’s make/model, the owner is facing a repair that can easily cost from $3,000 to $5,000. Larger vehicles have larger catalytic converters, which makes them more valuable to thieves, and even more expensive to repair.
Again, taking steps to prevent the theft of a catalytic converter is essential to not becoming a victim. If possible, park inside a garage or in a well-lit area. Consider installing motion-sensing lights on your house or garage, since thieves hate to be seen. If you feel inclined, plates can be installed over the catalytic converter making it more inaccessible, but you should first speak to a mechanic. Some mechanics will weld strong rebar around the catalytic converter, which is much more difficult to cut than the thin pipes of the exhaust system. Some prevention experts suggest etching your car’s license plate number or VIN on to the catalytic converter to make it easier to trace if stolen, but those numbers can just as easily be ground off by thieves.
Recognizing the trend in catalytic converter thefts, some reputable recycling centers are requiring the display of identification for those customers delivering them for payment. State legislators are also seeking more uniform laws in mandating the recycling of catalytic converters, but that goal is possibly years from being met. It’s a good idea, as well, to check with your vehicle’s insurance policy to see if it covers the theft of the catalytic converter.
In both of these related types of thefts, prevention will almost always pay dividends when considering how to stop from becoming a victim. Making it a daily habit to remove your valuables, lock your car doors when you’re not around, ensuring your vehicles are in the garage and the garage door is closed every night are all simple and easy ways you can help prevent yourself from becoming a victim of one of these crimes.