Lunar eclipses are special occasions when light and shadow collaborate to provide a display that is both memorable and unique.
Of the three varieties of lunar eclipses — penumbral, partial and total — the latter is the one that arouses the most interest. On average, a total eclipse of the moon can be seen every 2-1/2 years for any particular place on Earth.
The last time a total lunar eclipse was visible during the evening in this part of the world was Jan. 20, 2019. The next opportunity to see a total eclipse of the moon is just around the corner — it will happen on the evening of May 15.
Eclipses come in two varieties: solar and lunar. Solar eclipses occur when the moon casts its shadow on the Earth and thus are only visible during daytime. Solar eclipses must be observed with care to prevent eye damage. Lunar eclipses occur when the Earth’s shadow falls on the moon and therefore are seen only during nighttime. Unlike solar eclipses, an eclipse of the moon can always be observed safely; eye protection is not necessary.
Lunar eclipses happen when the moon passes through Earth’s shadow. Our planet’s shadow has two components: a larger, outer region in which some sunlight is able to reach (called the “penumbra”) and a smaller, inner region (called the “umbra”) that only receives sunlight filtered through our planet’s atmosphere.
The beams that reach Earth’s umbral shadow actually come from sunlight transmitted into it by all of the sunsets and sunrises occurring at the time the eclipse happens! Thus, the umbral shadow displays the rich red, orange and yellow hues we see after sunset or before sunrise. Thus, the light in the umbral shadow is much dimmer than full sunlight or the light that reaches Earth’s penumbral shadow.
Lunar eclipses can only take place when the moon appears in the direction opposite the Sun and this happens when the moon is at “full” phase. The Earth’s umbral shadow is about 6,045 miles wide (at the moon’s average distance from the Earth). The penumbral shadow is even larger, 10,365 miles wide. Both of these shadows are quite large: three times wider than the moon for the umbral shadow and five times the moon’s diameter for the penumbra. So, why don’t we see eclipses of moon every time there is a full moon?
The moon travels in an orbit that is tipped five degrees with respect to the path the Earth follows in its orbit about the Sun. As a result, the moon passes above or below Earth’s shadow most of the time. In a typical year, the moon passes through Earth’s shadow twice, when the orbital planes of the Earth and moon intersect. These times are called “eclipse seasons.”
A typical eclipse season lasts about 35 days. At these times, the moon, Earth and Sun are in alignment, making it possible for the moon to pass through one or both of the Earth’s shadows. Then for a few hours, the lucky inhabitants of Earth who happen to be on the planet’s nighttime side, are privileged to witness a lunar eclipse.
If the moon enters the penumbral shadow, the eclipse is a “penumbral” one. Because a great deal of sunlight reaches this outer part of Earth’s shadow, most observers don’t see much change in the moon’s appearance. 36% of all lunar eclipses are of the “penumbral” variety. Because there is so little to see when a penumbral lunar eclipse happens, they often go unnoticed.
When the moon’s path takes it through the penumbra and part of the way into the umbral shadow, part of the moon darkens noticeably, but not all of it. The result is a “partial” lunar eclipse. “Partial” eclipses make up 35% of the total number of lunar eclipses; they tend to get some attention.
On those occasions when the moon travels through the penumbra and is also completely immersed in Earth’s umbral shadow, the eclipse is said to be “total.” 29% of all lunar eclipses belong to this category. They are very dramatic and are seldom, if ever, ignored.
So, what can we expect to see during the total lunar eclipse on the evening of Sunday, May 15? There’s plenty to watch and it is worth remembering that eyes by themselves are excellent tools for observing the eclipse. Binoculars will pull in more detail, so bring them, too.
The illustration accompanying this article shows key moments during the eclipse, including the precise times of various events and views of the moon when the listed events occur. Refer also, to the accompanying table, which contains a timeline of the lunar eclipse with descriptions of the events shown on the illustration.
Often, people ask, when will I see another lunar eclipse like this one? The answer is really “never.” Celestial events are not programmed like television reruns. Each lunar eclipse is unique.
The dynamics of the Sun-Earth-moon system changes the orientation of Earth-moon interaction from one eclipse season to the next. Our planet’s atmosphere also contributes to the eclipse show, adding some singular pizazz to the event. The amount and distribution of clouds and the presence or absence of dust from volcanic eruptions and forest fires defines the degrees of darkness and color seen during lunar eclipses. Taken together, all of these variables make each lunar eclipse a one-of-a-kind display!
If you want to know when the next total lunar eclipse will occur, the answer is Nov. 8 this year. November tends to be our cloudiest month — averaging 18 overcast days, seven partly cloudy ones and five clear days. And this goes almost without saying, November is cooler than May. It’s also worth mentioning that the Nov. 8 total lunar eclipse will take place between 3 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.
These facts give May’s total lunar eclipse a distinct advantage that make it a must-see event. Now if we can just get some genuine springtime weather, this night of light and shadow will be wonderful!