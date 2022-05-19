At age 13 I migrated from Taiwan to California. I was transplanted into a new world in California where I would experience a new environment, a new culture, and learn to speak a new language.
More than 40 years later I have come to realize that there is a similar language spoken not only in Taiwan and the United States, but across the globe; and that is the universal language of “service above self” in an effort to create unity in our communities, throughout our countries and across the globe.
May has been designated “Asian American/Pacific Islander Cultural Heritage” month. During this significant month I am able to reflect on my own heritage and what Rotary International has meant to me by own personal growth in my community of Monticello and throughout Rotary District 5950.
In June 2021 I was honored to be installed as the district governor of Rotary District 5950. Serving as district governor this past year has been an honor for myself and my family. Serving as district governor has also been history in the making, as I am the first Chinese-American in Rotary District 5950 to hold the post as district governor.
My journey to holding the post of Rotary district governor is one that began in 1994, three years after my husband Onn and I moved to Monticello where we raised our three daughters and became business owners within the community.
We were looking for opportunities to volunteer and give back to the community, which eventually led to joining the Monticello Rotary Club.
Rotary has taught me to be a better human being, both in my personal development and my professional life. The vision statement for Rotary International is: “Together we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change across the globe in our communities and in ourselves.”
One of those lasting changes came when a Monticello youth group teamed with our club to raise money to build libraries in Cambodia. This project had special meaning because my husband escaped from the Pol Pot regime of Cambodia. With further support from Rotary clubs in Alexandria, Buffalo, St. Michael and Albertville, we Rotarians in central Minnesota were able to build three libraries for schools in rural villages of Cambodia that had no running water or electricity. This is a true testimony of the power and potential of people working together through Rotary!
I believe it is so important to pay it forward to others when opportunities arise, to turn your disadvantages into advantages, and to go after your passion to make a positive difference.
As I have traveled in my role as district governor this past year, I’ve visited over 60 Rotary clubs in Minneapolis, the southwest metro suburbs, and throughout west-central Minnesota, meeting committed Rotarians and enjoying wonderful conversations. I’m often asked why I am a Rotarian. I love answering that question!
The reasons I am a Rotarian today are far different than the reasons why I joined Rotary almost 30 years ago. But the answer to that popular question is a simple one.
Rotary has enriched my life in ways I never could have imagined!
I’ve made new friends from the all over this country, and around the world, through Rotary International.
I’ve joined with other committed volunteers serving on clean water projects, have enjoyed a wide variety of inspiring speakers in our weekly club meetings, and have worked toward eradicating polio. Through Rotary, my husband Onn and I have even had the life-changing experience of traveling to India, where we were part of a team that immunized children so they may never contract the devastating wild polio virus.
I cannot imagine what my life would be if I weren’t a Rotarian because Rotary International has enriched my life in ways I never could have imagined.
You, too, can be a Rotarian and open up your world to meaningful community service.
The Chaska Rotary Club meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m. at the Chaska Event Center, 3210 Chaska Blvd., in Chaska. If you are interested in joining Chaska Rotary, feel free to come to any meeting. When you check in, share that you are a prospective new member. You can also reach out to President Gretchen Oppriecht de Garcia, or any of the Chaska Rotary Club leaders by email at chaskamnrotary@gmail.com.
Become a Rotarian and experience firsthand what “service above self” can mean to you!