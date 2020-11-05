Some look at public leadership today and conclude there is a leadership crisis.
Potential candidates considering the possibility of running for an elected office conclude life is too short to commit to the time requirement and the lack of civility shown by some in social media. That's a sad situation to consider.
I’ve certainly learned many things over the years and one is to respect every person that puts their name out there to serve in public office. It takes a level of courage given what one may experience.
What’s important is that the best of elected officials will always seek to respect every opinion, in every interaction. It’s a community value to respect others, and although we may not always agree on issues and decisions, every person should at least feel heard and respected. That respect must also be a two-way street, both from and to elected officials.
We also recognize that in serving in public office, it’s important to understand that citizens have every right to expect candidates will work to earn their support.
Representative government means that as candidates are elected, they are entrusted with the decision and policy making that stands in the best interest of the entire community. If citizens don’t agree that standard is being met, they can cast their ballot for change at the next election. That’s how representative government works.
It’s always important to feel the pulse of the community. Whether that’s done through advisory groups or the feedback and input received from the public as projects are considered and developed, community feedback is critically important. Never should the focus be on the “I” of an elected official but rather the “We” of community.
MEMORY LANE
I have fond memories of running for office and for my time with the city.
I remember clear as it was yesterday when I decided to run for the First Ward alderman position, as it was called at the time.
My long-time good friend Duane Dungey and I made homemade signs in the garage of our home. We spray painted the stenciled “Elect Roepke” on white cardboard signs, and stapled them to wooden stakes. Off we’d go to put them in different locations across the first ward. Then it rained and our signs were wrecked and I’d call Duane and we’d be back in the garage constructing more signs, and off we’d go.
I had absolutely caught the campaign bug and I went out and knocked on every door in the 1st Ward, at times with dogs chasing me. On election night, I got the call from the Carver County Courthouse that I had won the election by 34 votes. It pays off to connect with the voters! That experience will always be a special memory for me.
MUSIC IN THE PARK
One final story about serving. Chaska was going through a lot of change from a small town to one growing and experiencing a lot of change.
Given that reality, we were committed to holding onto our small town sense of community. So we tried to preserve and invest in the things that go into retaining that sense of community. One of those things was playing music in our City Square Park every Christmas season.
One morning about 2 a.m. the phone rang, and I answered half asleep and the person on the other end of the line said, ”I can’t sleep.” Well, I proceeded to tell her “That’s now two of us that can’t sleep,” but I asked, “What’s wrong?”
She said “The music in the gazebo is still playing.” I said, “I’m not sure what I can do” but she was insistent about the sound of that music. I said “Well, I’ll see what I can do.”
I got ahold of the officer on duty and after we rejected the idea of shooting out the speakers at the top of the gazebo, we got ahold of Dick Schalow, who had the key to turn off the music underneath the gazebo. Problem solved.
The best news of that story is that years later that person left a significant six-figure dollar amount to a Community Foundation, primarily dedicated to the playing of music in our City Square. It doesn’t get much better than that!
THE END
I will always look back at how blessed I was to be able to grow up in and serve my community. We had some challenging times but it was a great experience that I will always cherish and value for the rest of my life.
Community service and engagement is a need today more than ever. Maybe it's something you can consider. It can be done in so many ways. Think about it, because it will be healthy for you and for our community!
Just don’t call Duane or I if you’re running for office — our sign making days are over!