What we are experiencing today, across the world, is a challenge on so many levels.
The pandemic is an experience that has put us all on notice.
Then, because of an outrageous and painful-to-watch police action against a black person, emotions overflowed and Lake Street was set on fire.
Our black community has walked in shoes and experiences that many of us can’t imagine. I can walk out of our home and engage in the community. It’s not as simple for a black person — and that’s 155 years after 500,000 men died to eliminate slavery.
Racism is alive and well and growing in this country, and that should be a huge concern for us as a nation. Complete disregard for the life of a black man by a police officer has created a worldwide reaction because we continue to see bias and racist actions against our black community. When does it stop?
We talk about community, which means we value every person. Yet we see bigotry and hate for black people demonstrated time and time again. When is enough, enough? So today, if you’re poor, your voice is diminished, but if you’re black and poor, your voice is discounted. Some significant change is needed.
So, from one person’s viewpoint, some areas of emphasis are important.
THE FAMILY
Every young child should have hope and a chance to grow and have a meaningful life experience.
For poor black families life is a struggle that often provides little hope for the future. For poor black children, it’s a life often filled with heartbreak, fear and desperation and little opportunity to grow. Rather, it’s a question of how can I survive? These are easy words to write, but the actual change required is very difficult, given this has become institutionalized over so many years.
I believe every component of our communities and our education systems must work closer together to ensure every boy and girl, no matter their race, has a chance to learn and grow, is nurtured and fed.
EDUCATION
We need to educate our young with a value for every person, no matter their color or economic status. Spend more time and resources on education so our children can be role models and leaders of change in the future. It will be how change is sustained.
Education should be a cornerstone for the development of community, because of its impact on future opportunity. Let the innovative and creative minds bring to us the ideas that will break down the barriers of the past and provide the pathways to a new future. This is where we need to invest more and see a return on that human investment.
LEADERSHIP
That leads to a critical need and that’s leadership. Leadership is all about people, so we need people in leadership roles that respect and value every person and opportunity for every person, no matter their race or stage in life.
We cannot have leaders in any role, public or private, carry bias and prejudice themselves. That creates a we/they mentality. Rather, we need leaders at every level to build community and not build barriers.
We are polarized today. There is no magical, quick, easy answer here, but we must begin by returning a level of respect and statesmanship to our elected offices, at every level of representation.
Change is needed on so many levels. Leadership that is respectful of everyone and earns people’s trust and respect, can lead that change.
And finally and clearly one we control, don’t forget about yourself and how you lead yourself. Examine how your actions support the words of community. We need to find unity in community and at the very least, we lead ourselves with our individual words, actions and behaviors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
We will always need the protection of our police departments to ensure our safety, but community policing has to rise as a priority, and that can manifest itself in many services we don’t normally see coming out of police departments.
It’s the involvement with and caring for the human condition of every person. This thinking applies, I believe, to both police and fire services and how that can be melded should be examined.
WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN?
Some say this has been tried and doesn’t work, but it can work, if together we believe in shared community vision and values. When our actions align to a shared vision of the future and are rooted in our shared community values, it builds community!
I believe people want to live in a community where we can be safe, where we care about each other, where we can raise a family, where we can leave our homes with resolve, where every person has hope, where every person has a future.
I believe most people want to and will walk together to create change and build community.
It’s a challenging time for sure, but it must become a time of hope, not fear. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “I Have a Dream.” We need to wake up and start making more progress on that dream.