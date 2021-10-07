Editor’s note: Carver Mayor Courtney Johnson and Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl issued this joint message last week.
As the mayors of Carver and Chaska, we represent cities with distinctive traditions, neighborhoods, services and amenities. Our cities collaborate and partner in many ways, which has cultivated strong relationships. The strength of these partnerships and relationships are the most evident in our support for the students, teachers and staff of Eastern Carver County Schools.
We’re undoubtedly living in challenging times. Over the last 18 months, the people of our communities have endured the emotional and physical pressures associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has resulted in job loss, business closures, sickness and death for many throughout the world. All the while students, teachers, and staff of Eastern Carver County Schools have navigated an improbable set of learning obstacles together.
The physical altercation at the recent School Board meeting underscores how we’ve grown weary as a community. In the face of this challenge and as your elected leaders, we ask that all members of our communities choose to embrace the values and traditions that bring us together.
Our behavior matters. It leaves an impression on our children, families, neighbors, and community. The impact of our words and actions can extend far beyond our communities.
We have an opportunity now to focus our efforts on building community. Together, we can create and maintain safe spaces for spirited dialogue that is free from violence, name calling, threats and sarcasm. We can all share our voices and still be respectful of each other’s different experiences and perspectives.
We’re truly better together!