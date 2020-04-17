Stores are sold out of it. People are hoarding it.
All which asks the question, “What did people use before there was toilet paper?”
That is probably the most common questions asked of the Carver County Historical Society since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak. The answer might surprise you and it just might gross you out, but the various methods and items used to wipe your rear are quite interesting.
Imagine wiping with leaves, grass, sand, ferns, a corn cob, or a stone. If that doesn’t sound appealing, how about splashing with water, or using a sponge on the end of a long stick which is returned to a shared bucket of water! For those who remember using outhouses, you might even remember using the pages from a Sears catalog. The truth be told, just about anything handy was used. But, we are getting ahead of ourselves.
When I was in the ancient city of Pompeii in Italy, I learned that Romans used a sponge on a long stick. After use, it was returned to a bucket of water, which was used by the next person. While this sounds very unsanitary, keep in mind that the discovery of germs had not yet occurred. As disgusting as this sounds, it beats the alternative of using leaves, or gravel!
American settlers were faced with the same challenge as the rest of the world. What did they use to wipe? They used what they had at hand, corn cobs, ferns, or even corn husks. While the idea of using paper goes back to medieval China, it was not a practical option for Minnesota settlers. Paper was expensive and hard to come by. We know this, as the outhouse is still a favored spot for an archaeology dig.
The credit for the invention of toilet paper was we know it, is given to Joseph Gayetty. In 1857, Gayetty introduced toilet paper. It was advertised as a method to help with hemorrhoids. Given that people had been using corn cobs and rocks, one can see how soft paper was enthusiastically accepted. It was not something that the general population could afford however. Maybe this is where the saying, “Flushing your money down the toilet”’ comes from?
It had been long said a person with the last name of Crapper invented the first flush toilet. The truth is the first flush toilet was invented in Sir John Harington who built the toilet in 1596 for his godmother, Queen Elizabeth I.
Credit for the modern flush toilet goes to Englishman Josiah George Jennings. In 1852, he invented what we use today in our bathrooms.
A man by the name of Thomas Crapper did exist, and contributed to the interior parts of the toilet. He held nine patents, including one for the ballcock of the toilet, which helps control the water flow in the tank. All this leads to the expression of “taking a crap.”
The items used to take care of a person’s personal business has changed greatly, and I for one am very happy it has. The thought of using a corn cob is not one that sounds too appealing.
Here’s to all you toilet paper hoarders who will be happily using their hoard for the next 10 years.