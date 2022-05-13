Chaska Rotary is a service organization consistently looking for opportunities to address community needs. To that end, Rotarians are committed to service efforts that positively impact our neighbors.
“Rotary Leads the Way in May!” is a month-long campaign focused on service efforts that reinforce the importance and impact of a servant’s mentality that can build a healthy community. The Rotary’s motto is “service above self.” As we talk about community and understand what that means and requires, one of the key actions is to embrace this service mentality.
The following are some examples of community service being done that Chaska Rotary would like to recognize and celebrate.
Christmas in May: Chaska Rotary provided leadership in 1996 to establish Christmas in May, and over the last 26 years over 150 homes in our community have been repaired and restored thanks to hundreds of volunteers who did the work. CIM continues to be one of Chaska’s largest and most impactful community-service traditions.
Nurse Appreciation Week: As we’ve all experienced the COVID pandemic, we’ve seen and experienced the commitment and dedication of the nurses who serve us every day. May 6-12 is National Nurse’s Week and Chaska Rotary is recognizing the courage and tireless effort demonstrated by nurses everywhere.
Rotarians understand that while we can’t recognize every individual nurse in our community, we’ve chosen to provide a special thanks to the 75 Ridgeview Medical Center nurses and respiratory therapists at the Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska. We so appreciate the time, effort and commitment by our community’s health care providers!
Peace Officer Memorial Day: National Peace Officer Memorial Day is celebrated this year on May 15. This national observance provides an opportunity to reflect on the critical work that our law enforcement professionals provide to our community. How often do we see the word “serve” on police cars? It’s a word that defines the core of their mission. They courageously serve their community, often in challenging situations.
In a recent conversation with Ryan Siebert, Chaska’s police chief and Jason Kamerud, Carver County sheriff, their commitment to community service was a priority and really clear. They both talked in terms of caretaker service and quality of life services, which go far beyond the traditional policing service. They also presented leadership perspectives that embraced people and innovation. They talked enthusiastically about the need to continually provide service to their community and do it with a progressive, innovative view of how best do we serve a growing and changing community.
Chaska Rotary partners with Chaska Police and Target Corp at Christmastime to join a police officer with a child to buy family gifts and create a happier Christmas for all. It’s just one example of the commitment of both the county sheriff’s office and city police department to serve others in our community so as to build a healthier, stronger community. We’re blessed by these policing organizations and the men and women who place service above themselves. For all they do, we say to them, “Thanks and a job well done!”
Teacher Appreciation Day: During May we annually celebrate one of the cornerstones of a community, a quality education system. The key components for a quality education system includes are the teachers who educate our children each and every day. It’s appropriate to recognize those teachers given the District 112 Teacher of the Year award, and the nominees this year include: Mary Ann Hallgren, Kelly Motta, Scott Prescott, Erin Puk and Laura Tessmer. Congratulations to each of you and thanks for your outstanding work!
Chaska Rotary places a high priority on its teachers through an annual teacher recognition breakfast welcoming new teachers. It supports a Strive program that provides mentor support to students, and a scholarship program to support furthering the education for graduating high school seniors.
Teachers create great schools and give every student a chance for a healthy future. Chaska Rotarians believe it’s important to recognize those that serve the community and place the best interest of, in this case, our children before themselves, which leads to the success of our communities into their future. Hats off from Chaska Rotary to our entire teaching community and all you do to support our children and ensure healthy communities for us to enjoy and thrive.
Why is this important? Chaska Rotarians celebrate “Rotary Leads the Way in May!” as a recognition of the impactful work of some key community members and efforts. Too often we don’t take the time to reflect, to share and reinforce the good and meaningful work being done by so many people that do place service above themselves.
Too often the heart of a community service-oriented person or group isn’t encouraged as it should or could be. In some small way, taking the time to say thanks and express our appreciation at a time when we see more divisive actions related to community, seems really important.
Chaska Rotarians hope that “service above self” and “building community” will be shared values among more and more of us as we go forward. It’s that spirit of service that will sustain Chaska as a healthy community and Chaska Rotarians encourage and support these community service providers.
Thank you all so very much!