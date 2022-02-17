The part of the world where we live lies exactly halfway between Earth’s equator and the North Pole. Mid-latitude locations like Minnesota’s feature distinct seasons in which the weather, landscape and living things change dramatically. Looking skyward, we notice changes in our view of the stars as well. February is “prime time” for observing the spectacular stars of winter.
Long ago, skywatchers discovered repetitive patterns in the appearance and disappearance of stars during the year. Today we know this is a consequence of our planet’s orbital motion. The night sky’s complement of stars changes as our planet revolves around the Sun. We are like riders on a colossal merry-go-round — passengers on a horse racing around one track of an immense carousel.
The next time you have a chance to ride a playground or amusement park merry-go-round, watch the background scenery carefully. The view changes during your roundabout journey, repeating over and over.
During the winter months, a trio of very bright stars known as the “Winter Triangle” comes into view during the evening. It isn’t one of the 88 constellations recognized by astronomers. Rather, it is one of several informal star patterns called “asterisms.” One of the most familiar asterisms is the “Big Dipper,” which consists of the seven brightest stars of the constellation Ursa Major (the “Great Bear”).
The asterism known as the “Winter Triangle” is made up of three stars that are among the most prominent in Earth’s night sky. They include Sirius, the brightest star in the heavens, Procyon, the star that occupies eighth place and Betelgeuse, No. 10 in the celestial hit parade.
When we locate this asterism, we are literally and symbolically beginning a hunting trip! The trio of stars that mark the points of the Winter Triangle belong to three constellations: that of a hunter and his two faithful hunting dogs. The constellations are Orion (the “Hunter”), Canis Minor (the “Big Dog”) and Canis Minor (the “Little Dog”).
You will find the Winter Triangle and the three constellations in the photo that accompanies this article. The photo shows the Winter Triangle, provides the names of the three stars that define its shape, and identifies the constellations the stars belong to.
The Winter Triangle covers a wide expanse of sky; each leg is close to 26 degrees long (this asterism is nearly a perfect, equilateral triangle). (Ten degrees is the width of a clenched fist held at arm’s length.)
If you decided to give your sweetheart(s) a “stellar” Valentine’s gift on Feb. 14, the best time to observe would have been at 9 p.m. Sirius appeared due south; Procyon and Betelgeuse were perched above it to the left and right, respectively.
Don’t worry if you wait until the last day of the month to check out the Winter Triangle, it will still be an awesome sight! Be aware of the fact that the best viewing time will be earlier – 8 p.m. to be precise. Sirius will be due south then; Procyon and Betelgeuse will appear 26 degrees to the left and right above it.
The Winter Triangle contains a special attraction – the Milky Way! A portion of it passes through the middle of the triangle. To see it, you will need an observing site less affected by metropolitan area light pollution. At a darker, rural location the presence of the Milky Way can be seen with unaided eyes as a wispy band of light. It angles through the Winter Triangle, to the left of a line drawn between Sirius and Betelgeuse. The Milky Way represents the combined light of billions of distant stars that make up our galaxy.
The Winter Triangle, with its trio of alluring stars, along with the constellations Orion and his hunting hounds, is back this February. The arc of Earth’s orbital motion has returned it to us for evening performances on the night sky’s center stage. Admission to the show is free. Make a note to see it — and prepare to be dazzled!