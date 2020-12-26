We are approaching the end of the election from hell. It seems like it has been going on forever, but it really has only been a couple of years since candidates began coming forward.
It would be nice to say that we can begin to return to normal, but we cannot. We may be “one nation under God," yet we are often divided in our views and politics. Even the phrase “one nation under God” is debated by many Americans who question the phrase "under God."
Unfortunately, our politics in recent years have seriously divided our nation, now our task is to mend the wounds and reunite the country. We will not survive as a great nation unless we all again pull in the same direction.
We can look at the results of recent elections and see there is an almost equal split in the electorate. The same is true of our government both in Minnesota and Washington. There is nothing wrong with being divided, unless we let the division prevent us from working together to solve the problems the nation faces.
Think about the major threats facing our nation: COVID, global warming, economic downturn, national debt, immigration, racism, sexism, economic inequality, and the list goes on. It looks like an overwhelming and frightening future unless we decide to cooperate to deal with the issues.
Look at the history of our nation. In 1776 we were a people divided between remaining loyal to the King or independence. In the end we choose our independence, but it took a revolution and battling the British and American supporters of the King.
Finally, 13 years later the revolution was successful, and Americans worked together to establish a Constitution and new government for the world. The cost of creating this nation was not cheap roughly 0.5% of the population died in addition many loyalists were forced from the new nation. Keep in mind today 0.5% of the population would be about 1,600,000 people.
Even at that cost, it did not solve all our problems, and Americans were unable to work together to solve the slavery issue. “Four score and seven years” later we were engaged in a Civil War that tore our nation apart and left 3% of the population dead.
In the 155 years since the end of the Civil War, we have been a nation united by division, but we have survived: two World Wars, wars in Korea, Vietnam, the Middle East, along with other military intrusions, a Great Depression, and a great recession.
We survived these catastrophes despite, or because of, our differences, but most importantly because we were able to cooperate to deal with the issues we faced. When Americans are able to pull together, our nation achieves greatness.
So, what do we need to do today? What is needed is to decide to work together to resolve difference rather than against each other. One problem today is our political parties and politicians are more interested in their political power and getting their way rather than serving the people and nation.
Our politicians' and political parties' recent efforts have been spent dividing us rather than dealing with concerns of the American people. Ten years ago, one of our top elected leaders said his highest priority was seeing the president was not re-elected.
Today if we want our nation to remain great, we need leaders who have the welfare and future of the American people and nation as their highest priority. However, all the blame cannot fall just on our politicians, it is up to us “We the People” to support and elect leaders that have their priority serving us and the nation and willing to compromise. If we want to see the nation move forward and remain great, then we need “We the People," our political leaders and our political parties to work together on solutions rather than building roadblocks.
This year the Minnesota’s election turnout was 80% of Voting Eligible Population (VEP) which led the nation. For the nation the turnout was over 65% of VEP the highest in at least 40 years.
That turnout was up is good news, but still a third of eligible Americans did not vote. It is also sad that this was such a bitter campaign with media channels filled with negative ads many of which were distortions of the truth or outright lies.
The election campaign further divided a divided nation, and the continuing lies that the election was marred by fraud are dividing us further. It is time to forget the bitterness of defeat and the gloating of victory and bind the wounds so that we can work together to solve our many problems and keep our nation great.