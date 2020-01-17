It’s hard work!
Volunteering for public service on school boards, city councils, township boards, and many other arenas of community life demands more than meets the eye.
Participating in public discourse and making judgments on behalf of citizens with differing agendas is no easy task. The fact of the matter is that such service can be excruciatingly painful. Indeed, it’s hard work!
But to all you public servants, I say this. Thank you for enduring the heartache which comes from having to make unpopular decisions. Thank you for suffering the pain of public rebuke and often unfair criticisms.
The acute frustration that stems from others rejecting your best efforts usually transforms slowly into a disappointing realization that public service seldom grants the gifts of universal approval or widespread popularity. That conclusion may chafe at the soul, but it does forge character in a way little else can.
You grow. It hurts. Don’t quit.
I absolutely believe the angst that comes with being under the public magnifying glass is overshadowed by the privilege of being in the arena and making a difference.
And please remember this all you community servants: More folks than you know appreciate your commitment and thank you for it.