If you enjoy laughing, happiness, and dancing dogs, then "The Peanuts Movie" is a must watch!
8-year-old Charlie Brown (Noah Schnapp) and his dog Snoopy (Bill Melendez) find that there’s a new girl moving into the neighborhood. He doesn’t think highly of himself, but likes the new girl and wants an opportunity to impress her.
Snoopy tries to help Charlie, but his attempts don’t go as planned. Snoopy writes stories on a typewriter he found in the dumpster about Charlie’s misadventures, but with dogs.
In summertime, when they were about to get out of school, the class was choosing pen pals. When Charlie’s name got called, no one stood up, but five seconds later, the girl that he liked stood up and said she’d be his pen pal.
After school, Charlie found out that she was going to summer camp. He saw the bus and rushed toward it. Did he get a chance to ask why she chose him as a pen pal? Watch “The Peanuts Movie” to find out!
I personally think this movie was a success. It had an adequate amount of humor, excitement, drama and sad parts. The movie was animated, but had a realistic story behind it. (Except Snoopy making his stories and dancing) The quality was high, also.
I liked the part when Snoopy taught Charlie Brown how to dance! And it was funny when Lucy was going to do some “perfect” move and Charlie and his friends accidentally skated through in the middle of her move.
I would highly recommend you watch this movie, as it’s full of humor and excitement, and would be great to watch anytime.