Have you ever heard of a rat cooking?
In the movie “Ratatouille” a rat named Remy (Patton Oswalt) has a flair for cooking since finding his home in Gusteau’s kitchen.
Alfredo Linguini (Lou Romano) is a bus boy in the kitchen and had no talent for cooking. Remy and Linguini meet when Linguini messes up the stew. Remy stops by and hopefully fixes the stew.
But when they go to serve the stew the people love it and they order more! But the cooks don’t know about the rat. They think Linguini was the one who made the stew.
Can Remy and Alfredo make it look like Alfredo is cooking but Remy is actually doing all the work? Can they work as a team and figure this out or will Remy leave Alfredo hanging and lose his job?
I think Ratatouille was very enjoyable for people of all ages. It has funny humor and it has lots of unique moments. Some of the funny moments were when they are cooking together and a pancake breaks the window and flies out or when the rat is running all over Alfredo’s body and he is walking all weird.
I think this movie was really well done. Also in the movie the rats look kind of realistic. It is funny, fun, and full of humor. I think everyone should have a chance to watch Ratatouille.