Have you ever imagined that your town would be in danger from troll-eating giants!
In the movie “Trolls’’ that's what's actually taking place. The Bergons, the giants, have a holiday that involves eating the happy trolls, it's called Trollstice.
Poppy (Anna Kendrick), the leader of the Troll village, always has a positive attitude and is leading her village to help stop the Trollstice tradition. Branch (Justin Timberlake), Poppy’s friend, on the other hand, is wanting to hide instead so he doesn’t get taken. He is very prepared. Branch is not as positive as Poppy is.
Trolls is an entertaining movie because it has a lot of comedy, a good message, and a great problem and solution.
I like how the characters are portrayed in the movie. For instance, all the characters have their own unique style that is shown. I think that the movie is a high-quality family film.
I give the movie a thumbs up. You and your family should watch this movie in your free time.