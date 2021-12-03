In the movie "Princess Diaries," Anne Hathaway played the 15-year-old Mia Thermopolis.
When Mia was 15 she found out her father was a prince, which made her a princess. Her father died a couple years prior to her finding out, which means she is now the next in line for the throne.
She was devastated when she found out that her grandma Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews) didn't share this information with her.
Soon a country could be left in the hands of a 15-year-old girl.
I really enjoyed this movie because it has a lot of fun parts in it. For instance, one fun part is when Mia and her mom are throwing darts at balloons that were filled with paint, or when Mia had to make a speech in front of her whole class and she threw up! Can you imagine?
Additionally, I think that the actors in this movie did an amazing job. They showed such strong emotions, like when Mia had the worst night ever. I really felt bad for her. Happy times were also shown like when Mia was going on a date.
The actor Anne Hathaway did a great job of showing how surprised she was when she discovered that she was a princess. That acting really added to my enjoyment of the movie.
I enjoyed this entire movie and I think your family would too. This movie is now showing on Disney Plus!