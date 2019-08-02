Local.
That’s what it’s all about.
We report local news that matters to our readers. Whether it’s a local debate over equity or solar farms, we’ve reported it. Whether it’s a local athlete or high school dean’s list, we’ve reported it.
Highway 212 construction and closures, crime, housing developments, new stores, new restaurants? Yep — we’ve reported it.
This didn’t happen by chance or by accident. We cover the community because it’s what our readers have asked us to do since 1862.
And every now and then, we ask our readers for something — a voluntary subscription. Simply put, reporting and delivering the news costs money.
A print subscription to the Chaska Herald is free. However, we ask that readers voluntarily give us $40.
The money pays our employees so they can write local news. It keeps the lights on.
In exchange for $40, the voluntary subscription gives readers complete access to swnewsmedia.com, where they can find news from the Herald and seven other southwest metro newspapers: Chanhassen, Eden Prairie, Jordan, Lake Minnetonka, Prior Lake, Savage and Shakopee.
To subscribe, visit http://swnewsmedia.com/supportlocal or call Ruby at our circulation desk, 952-345-6682.
And, if you have a story idea or feedback, call me at 952-345-6574, or stop by our office — 123 Second St. W., Chaska.
Thanks for supporting your local newspaper.