Visit the Chanhassen Library this fall for another series of Great Decisions programs. Funded by the Friends of the Chanhassen Library, each program features a speaker exploring a topical foreign affairs subject.
This fall’s line-up of programs and speakers are:
Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14. Cyber conflict is a new and continually developing threat, which can include foreign interference in elections, industrial sabotage and attacks on infrastructure. Russia has been accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential elections in the United States and China is highly committed to using cyberspace as a tool of national policy. Dealing with cyber conflict will require new ways of looking at 21st century warfare. Is the United States prepared to respond to such threats? Speaker: Christi Siver.
United States and Mexico: Partnership Tested: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. The United States and Mexico have a long, intertwined history, with both countries prominently featured in each other’s politics and agendas. The war on drugs, immigration and trade issues have taxed the relationship over the years. What impact will new leadership in both countries have on this crucial partnership? Speaker: John Oswald.
State of the State Department and Diplomacy: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 19. During the Trump administration, the usual ways of conducting diplomacy, have been upended. Many positions in the State Department have never been filled, and meetings with foreign leaders such as Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin have been undertaken with little advance planning. What effect are these changes having now, and how will they affect ongoing relationships between the United States and its allies and adversaries? Speaker: Tom Hanson.
The Middle East: Regional Disorder: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26. As the presidency of Donald Trump passes the halfway point, the Middle East remains a region in turmoil. The Trump administration has aligned itself with strongmen in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, which along with Israel have a common goal of frustrating Iranian expansion. What will be the fallout from policy reversals such as withdrawing from the Iranian nuclear accord and moving the U.S. embassy in Israel to Jerusalem? Does the United States see a path forward in troubled states such as Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq? Is the United States headed toward war with Iran? Speaker: Nicholas Hayen.
ART
Also visit Chanhassen in September and October for an exhibit by Amanda Doster.
Doster is a self-taught, emerging mixed-media artist. Her art is heavily inspired by the wildlife around her current Minnesota home. She also draws inspiration from the Southwest, where she grew up.
She prefers using natural pigments and mixing her own acrylic based paint. Her signature color scheme features a limited palette focused on warm earth tones and highlighted with metallic copper.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 7. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Teen Advisory Board: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10. For ages 13-18, no registration required. Join other teens that have an interest in library programs and more. We meet monthly to help plan programs, activities and volunteer as Teen Advisors. We also enjoy some snacks and discussion about books and more.
Carver County Cares: New to Medicare: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12. This presentation reviews what is covered by Parts A, B, C and D of Medicare, as well as Medicare supplement options available. The enrollment process and options for enrollment in Medicare will be discussed along with the personal costs of the program. We will address the donut hole and eligibility for extra help with prescription drug costs. Changes to Medicare will be reviewed as well as examples of Medicare fraud.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Squad Car Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 10. Storytime with a Chaska Police Officer is fun and it's your chance to see a police car and ask questions. Geared toward children ages 2-5. Siblings welcome. No registration required.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Back to School Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9. Recommended for ages PreK-1st grade. Are you new to school? Just beginning kindergarten or starting a new school? Join us in a fun back-to-school storytime! We will share books about going to school, buses, and all kinds of fun things to look forward to this school year! No registration required.
Retro Games and Puzzles: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 9. Bring your friends and join us for a variety of board games and puzzles. Ages 10-18. No registration required.
Storywalk: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11. Enjoy a self-guided Storywalk® with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted a long a walking path. Please note: Storywalk® events will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
Custom Vinyl Stickers: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 11. Get creative with technology. Use Silhouette Studio software to design your own sticker, then watch the vinyl cutter create it instantly. We’ll help you set up your sticker on transfer paper, so you can bring it home to decorate your water bottle, laptop, or anything! Ages 10-18. No registration required.
Lego Lab: 6 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 12. Join us for Lego building fun at the library! Bring your imagination, we supply the bricks. Ages 7 and up; No registration required.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.