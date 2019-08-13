The Reading List Council recently announced the 2019 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of eight different fiction genres for adult readers.
A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre was also announced. The winner for romance was “Intercepted” by Alexa Martin. When Marlee discovers her NFL-star boyfriend has been tackling other women on the sly, she vows to never date an athlete again. There's just one problem: Gavin Pope, the new hotshot quarterback and a fling from the past. Gavin fights to show Marlee he's nothing like her ex. Unfortunately, not everyone is ready to let her escape her past.
The books on the romance short list were “The Kiss Quotient” by Helen Hoang, “A Princess in Theory” by Alyssa Cole, “Tempest” by Beverly Jenkins, and “The Wedding Date” by Jasmine Guillory.
CLOUDLIBRARY
Do you prefer your books in a digital format? If so, get on the cloudLibrary available through the Carver County Library.
With over 200,000 titles available, the cloudLibrary is easy to set-up and use complete with a new and improved patron interface. Simply download the app, plug in information about Carver County Library, then your library card and you’re ready to start downloading eBooks and eAudiobooks.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Writers Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 17. Want to express yourself in writing better? Join other aspiring writers for topics of interest, support and advice.
Storywalk: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 20. Enjoy a self-guided Storywalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted a long a walking path. Please note: Storywalk events will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Senior Surf Day: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 21. Senior Surf Day is a structured class that provides hands-on computer training for seniors who have little or no experience with computers. Attendees will become familiar with mouse, keyboard, desktop, how to tell if a website is secure, basics of the internet, and how to obtain info on their own by visiting websites aimed at preventing Medicare Fraud.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Tech Tuesday: 4 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20. Drop in anytime in the hour and try out a varying STEM activity each month. We’ll have a self-guided activity with simple instructions set up so you can explore and learn on your own. Stay as little or as long as you’d like during the hour. For ages 8-13.
Friends of the Victoria Library Meeting: 6 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20. Join us for a meeting of the Friends of the Victoria Library. The Friends of the Victoria Library is a nonprofit organization that increases the use of the Victoria Library through public awareness and educational programming, advocates for strong public funding of the library, and provides private funding to enhance the services at the Victoria Library.
Storywalk: 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Aug. 21. Join Victoria Library and Victoria Parks and Recreation for a Storywalk at Charlson Thun Community Bandstand followed by Lunch Time Tunes. Pages from a picture book are posted a long a walking path. Please note: Storywalk events will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
MASTER GARDENER
Master Gardener Help Desk: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 17 at the Chanhassen and Chaska libraries. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
STORYTIMES
Storytime is over for the summer. See you starting the week of Sept. 9.