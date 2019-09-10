Club Book returns to the Chanhassen Library with author Nora McInery, who will present at the Chanhassen Library from 6:30-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.
In the short span of six weeks in 2014, McInerny had a miscarriage, buried her father, and lost her husband to cancer. Devastated but undeterred, she spoke openly about her tragedies and parlayed this mourning into a multi-media platform, then into bestselling books, to help others through grief. The author will sell and sign her books.
SIGN-UP MONTH
Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, the American Library Association and libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card.
Throughout the school year, public librarians and library staff will assist parents and caregivers with saving hundreds of dollars on educational resources and services for students. From free access to STEM programs/activities, educational apps, in-person and virtual homework help, technology workshops to the expertise of librarians, a library card is one of the most cost effective, back-to-school supplies available.
How much money can you save with your Carver County Library card? Visit the virtual library calculator to total your savings at www.ilovelibraries.org/what-libraries-do/calculator.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Create Your Own Book Trailer on YouTube: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 14. Robin Bauer will show samples of effective self-produced book advertising and tell how authors, artists and entrepreneurs can make evocative short presentations of their products for YouTube.com.
Cyber Conflict and Geopolitics: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14. Cyber conflict is a new and continually developing threat. It can include foreign interference in elections, as well as industrial sabotage and attacks on infrastructure. Russia has been accused of interfering in the 2016 presidential elections in the United States and China is highly committed to using cyberspace as a tool of national policy. Dealing with cyber conflict will require new ways of looking at 21st century warfare. Is the United States prepared to respond to such threats? Speaker: Christi Siver.
Springboard for the Arts Workshop: Crowdfunding Panel: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 15. This panel discussion and Q&A will cover the many facets of crowdfunding through sites such as Kickstarter, IndieGoGo, AIM Hatchfund and more. Registration required.
Friends of the Chanhassen Library Meeting: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16. Friends of the Chanhassen Library is a volunteer nonprofit organization that believes a dynamic library is a community gathering place that enriches the lives of all its citizens. We support strong library services to educate, provide resources, and to meet the growing information needs of our community.
Tape Town STEM Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18. Bring your Hot Wheel-style vehicles for an extra-special preschool STEM Storytime. After a few stories, we’re going to have some fun in Tape Town, a city with roadways and ramps of our own creation! After taking a few spins around town, get your vehicle spotless in our very realistic pretend car wash! This program is funded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services.
Beginning Knitting: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18. Learn the basics of knitting from local knitter and author Cori Eichelberger. During this four-session class, first-time knitters will learn how to make a simple hat and discuss ideas for future projects. Learn how to cast on, knit, purl, cast off and knit a hat. Knitting supplies provided by the library. Sponsored by the Friends of the Chanhassen Library. Registration required.
Act on Alzheimer’s Information Desk: 1 to 3 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 18 . If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or any dementia, literature and community resources are available from a hands-on caretaker at the ACT on Alzheimer’s Desk in the Chanhassen Library lobby.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 10:30 a.m., to noon, Saturday, Sept. 14. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Authors Joyce Kaping and Colleen Anderson: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 14. Kaping and Anderson of FarmGirlFresh will talk about their book, “Eating Pure in a Processed Foods World.” This project was funded (in part or in whole) with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
Bullet Journaling: 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 16. Looking for a creative and visually-appealing way to stay organized this school year? Try bullet journaling! Use simple visual symbols to keep track of assignments, goals, to-do lists, and more. Participants will leave with a journal with accessories to start the school year off right.
STORYTIME
Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Chanhassen; 6:30 p.m. Monday and 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Monday, Victoria. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Chanhassen; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Chaska; 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Victoria. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Lapsit Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Thursday, Chanhassen. For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play.