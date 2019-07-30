Hailed as one of the best magic shows in Minnesota, the hilarious Brodini will entertain and amaze at the Carver County Library as part of the “Universe of Stories” youth summer program.
Brodini will entertain at the Victoria Library at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5. He will bring his high-energy show to the Chanhassen Library at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, then again at the Chaska Library at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7.
And remember, Aug. 10 is last day to earn great incentives by participating in the “Universe of Stories” youth summer reading program.
WOMEN'S FICTION
The Reading List Council recently announced the 2019 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of eight different fiction genres for adult readers. A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre, was also announced.
The winner for women’s fiction was “Stray City” by Chelsey Johnson. A warm, funny, and whip-smart debut novel about rebellious youth, inconceivable motherhood, and the complications of belonging. This novel is an unabashedly entertaining literary debut about the families we're born into and the families we choose, about finding yourself by breaking the rules, and making bad decisions for all the right reasons.
Other books on the short list for women’s fiction were “The High Season” by Judy Blundell, “How to Walk Away” by Katherine Center, “Meet Me at the Museum” by Anne Youngson, and “Women in Sunlight” by Frances Mayes.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 10:30 to noon Saturday, Aug. 3. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to specially trained therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first-come, first-served basis. No registration required.
Star Dance Party: 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5. For Ages birth-5. Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to have some fun. Join us for 30 minutes of music, twinkling lights, stories, and dancing.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Tails for Reading: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Custom Vinyl Stickers: 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. Use Silhouette Studio to trace images and create unique stickers to decorate your backpack, laptop, or anything!
MASTER GARDENER
Master Gardener Help Desk: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 3 at the Chanhassen and Chaska libraries. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
STORYTIMES
Family Storytimes: For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills. Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; Chaska Library: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Toddler Storytimes: Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lapsit Storytime: For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Thursday.