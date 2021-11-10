Already in a book club or perhaps looking to start a new discussion group? Be sure to check out the Library’s Book Club in a Bag Kits. We have kits available for kids, teens, and adults that can be checked out for eight weeks.
Each kit contains 10 copies of a book as well as questions about the book you can use in your discussion and author information.
Whether fiction or nonfiction is your fancy, here are a few Book Club in a Bag Kit titles to get you started. For the full list, visit www.carverlib.org/services/new-recommended-titles.
“The Girls of Atomic City” by Denise Kiernan. At the height of World War II, Oak Ridge, Tennessee, was home to 75,000 residents, consuming more electricity than New York City. But to most of the world, the town did not exist. Drawing on the voices of the women who lived it, women who are now in their 80s and 90s, “The Girls of Atomic City” rescues a remarkable, forgotten chapter of American history from obscurity.
“The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Michele Richardson. The hardscrabble folks of Troublesome Creek have to scrap for everything — everything except books, that is. Inspired by the true blue-skinned people of Kentucky and the brave and dedicated Kentucky Pack Horse library service of the 1930s, “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” is a story of raw courage, fierce strength, and one woman's belief that books can carry us anywhere — even back home.
“The Life We Bury” by Allen Eskens. College student Joe Talbert has the modest goal of completing a writing assignment for an English class. His task is to interview a stranger and write a brief biography of the person. Carl Iverson is a dying Vietnam veteran — and a convicted murderer. Joe, along with his skeptical female neighbor, throws himself into uncovering the truth.
“Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom. When a white servant girl violates the order of plantation society, she unleashes a tragedy that exposes the worst and best in the people she has come to call her family. “The Kitchen House” is a tragic story of page-turning suspense, exploring the meaning of family, where love and loyalty prevail.
“The Paris Wife” by Paula McLain. Meeting through mutual friends in Chicago, Hadley is intrigued by brash "beautiful boy" Ernest Hemingway, and after a brief courtship and small wedding, they take off for Paris, where Hadley makes a convincing transformation from an overprotected child to a game and brave young woman who puts up with impoverished living conditions and shattering loneliness to prop up her husband's career.
CLOSED
Carver County Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 15 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
Teen UnBook Club & Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16. Join us at the Chanhassen library for our new UnBook Club and be part of the Teen Advisory Board at the same time. We will get together on the third Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 p.m. New members are always welcome.
Mo Fun with Piggie and Gerald: 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 20 at the Chaska Library. It's not easy to wait for all the Piggie and Gerald fun, but we'll say thank you that you joined us to hear Piggie and Gerald stories and make Piggie and Gerald puppets. This is a special Saturday program for families with elementary and preschool age children. No registration required.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
The Loft Literary Center Online – Resume Writing: 7 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30. Learn how to write cover letters that catch the attention of search groups and resumes that emphasize your skills and experience, even if your job history doesn't seem like a perfect fit for the job you want. Register at https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/7965138
STORYTIME
Note: No registration needed for storytime.
Chanhassen:
- Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
- Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria:
- Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
- Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska:
- Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.