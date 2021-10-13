Cooking in the Kitchen returns Saturday, Oct. 16. Join my daughter, Morgan, and I with special dog guest, Duke, as we take advantage of the library’s cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe. We’ll be live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. or catch it later the Library’s YouTube page.
For those of you who might enjoy writing about a favorite topic such cooking, sports, politics, or something personal, you might consider joining us online for the upcoming Loft Literary Center’s Blogging for Beginners class on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 10:30 a.m. For more information and how to register, visit www.carverlib.org or call your local branch.
TASTY TITLES
Whether you are cooking or writing about it, here are some titles that may spark your appetite.
“100 Cookies” by Sarah Kieffer. Chocolatey, fruity, crispy, chewy, classic, inventive — there's a foolproof recipe for the perfect treat for everyone in this cookie recipe book. Introduces innovative baking techniques Includes an entire chapter dedicated to Kieffer's "pan banging" technique that ensures crisp edges and soft centers for the most delicious cookies.
“The Vanilla Bean Baking Book” by Sarah Kieffer. A beautiful and thoughtful baking book with 100 recipes for delicious treats and desserts from the founder of the Saveur Award winning Vanilla Bean baking blog. Readers find the Vanilla Bean blog while hunting for the perfect chocolate cake or cinnamon roll recipe, or another everyday favorite. They stay for founder Sarah Kieffer’s simple approach to home baking, the utterly transporting, dreamlike quality of her photography, and her evocative storytelling.
“Zoë Bakes Cakes” by Zoë François. In “Zoë Bakes Cakes”, bestselling author and expert baker Zoë François demystifies the craft of cakes through more than 85 simple and straightforward recipes. Zoë shows you how to celebrate any occasion, big or small, with delicious homemade cake.
“Will Write for Food” by Dianne Jacob. Do you love both food and writing and want to know the secrets of bestselling cookbook authors, successful food bloggers and freelance writers? Noted journalist and writing instructor Dianne Jacob combines over 20 years of experience to teach you how to take your passion from the plate to the page.
“The Delish Kids Cookbook” by Joanna Saltz. The ultimate learn-how-to-cook book filled with 100+ amazing, easy-to-follow recipes for every occasion plus helpful kitchen tricks to inspire young cooks ages 8 to 12. This best-ever kids’ cookbook from Delish is filled with recipes that make cooking so much fun.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Monday Funday Online – Sing, Play, Learn with MacPhail: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 18 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! For ages birth-PreK. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Through hands-on musical play activities, families will experience music’s impact on learning and reading readiness skills.
Teen UnBook Club & Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19. Join us at the Chanhassen library for our new UnBook Club and be part of the Teen Advisory Board at the same time. We will get together on the third Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 pm. New members are always welcome.
Teen Six Word Story Contest 2021: All October. For Teen Read Month, TeenTober, the library will be running a Six Word Story Contest, for teens in grades 6-12 that live in or go to school in Carver County. This year our theme is "Where Do We Go From Here?" Details will be available on our website throughout October. One winner from each grade will be chosen and win a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card. See the Carver County Library website for the rules and details.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Note: Register for these events at carverlib.libcal.com.
Keer Keer Creative Online – Setting up a Small Business & Website/Blog: 7 p.m.-8 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20. Get started with your new blog or small business website. Learn how to register your new business with the State of Minnesota and pick out a corresponding domain name from a domain name provider. We will discuss blog/website hosting options and then learn the necessary steps to setup the blog/website and discuss installation of the necessary software to run the site successfully. Finally, we will discuss crafting a mission statement and branding your blog/site.
Artistry – Drawing What You See: 6:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 21, Victoria Library. Students will learn and practice observation and drawing skills to better represent real objects in their drawings and paintings. Through exploration of line, shape, form, color, value and light we will learn the skills allow us to realistically draw whatever we see in the world.
The Loft Literary Center Online – Blogging for Beginners: 10:30 a.m.-noon p.m., Saturday, Oct. 23. Platforms like Wordpress.com and Blogger.com make it easy to start writing about your favorite topic, whether its sports, cooking, politics, or something personal. You might also use a blog to promote other writing projects or a small business. In this class you’ll learn about writing compelling content and building an audience so your blog is a big hit. Note: this class will not cover technical parts of starting a blog but resources will be provided.
STORYTIME
Note: No registration needed for storytime.
Chanhassen:
- Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
- Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria:
- Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
- Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.
Chaska:
- Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.