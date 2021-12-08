Looking for a creative learning experience that you can do right from the comforts of home? Keep your slippers on, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and join Artistry online for Holiday Paper Art for Adults at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14.
We’ll get festive together in this fun, easy, arts program! A teaching artist will talk with us about the art of cardmaking and collage, show us some examples and get our ideas flowing. Then we will use a variety of paper materials to start making our own unique holiday cards, gift tags, and more!
Paper is a colorful, tactile, versatile medium and we will fold, cut, glue, and embellish to craft one-of-a-kind pieces that will help us spread cheer this holiday season! To see a list of the supplies needed and register go to https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/8203952.
Here are a few titles that may spark your creativity:
“Craft the Rainbow: 40 Colorful Paper Projects from The House That Lars Built” by Brittany Watson Jepsen. What began as an Instagram hashtag and project collection that quickly went viral has become a showstopping book, offering a rainbow of completely new project ideas. Learn how to make playful party decorations, luscious flowers, amazing cards, and sophisticated wreaths, garlands, centerpieces, and more than you can imagine all with nothing but the creative power of paper.
“The Crafter’s Guide to Papercutting: The Complete Guide to Cutting Paper for Artworks, Greeting Cards, Keepsakes and More” by Emily Hogarth. Start paper crafting with this step-by-step guide to all kinds of paper craft with 50 sample projects to inspire and thrill. The appeal of papercutting is that anyone can try it, the equipment is cheap, and the results are stunning.
“Crafting with Flannel: A Beginner’s Guide to Making Gifts, Accessories & Home Décor” by Sarah Ramberg. Add a flannel flair to every corner of your life with this creative collection of DIY crafts. Featuring more than 50 easy-to-follow tutorials, “Crafting with Flannel” is full of creative and inspired crafts appropriate for all ages and skill levels.
“Holiday Hacks: Easy Solutions to Simplify the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” by Keith Bradford. Streamline and simplify your holiday season with this comprehensive guide filled with quick tips, easy hacks, and fun DIY project ideas-all designed for the most wonderful time of the year!
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Tails for Reading: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Dec. 11 at Chaska Library. Preschool and school age children are welcome to read books out loud to therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis.
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Dec. 13 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! We’ll read books, tell tales, sing songs, and more. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way!
Winter Wonderland Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Dec. 13 at Victoria Library and Wednesday, December 15 at Chanhassen Library. Recommended for toddlers and preschoolers. Come in from the cold and enjoy some special cozy stories and a fun craft!
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Winter Music with Tara B.: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 21 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Join local music favorite Tara B. for an online show of winter tunes, other seasonal favorites, and more on Facebook live.
STORYTIME
Storytime ends Wednesday, Dec. 15 and will resume in January 2022.
No registration required.
Chaska Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Family Storytimes: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Victoria Family Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria Toddler Storytimes: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.