Bring your family to Life Time Fitness in Chanhassen from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24 for a special Storywalk through the book “Silly Sally,” stopping to read the book pages on large posters in an event sponsored by the Friends of the Victoria Library.
Here’s a great opportunity for you and your children to exercise both brain and body. After taking in the story, enjoy a swim or workout at Lifetime even if you’re not a Life Time Fitness Member. One free book will be given to the first 100 youth who complete the Storywalk.
The books are a gift from Friends of the Victoria, Chaska and Chanhassen Library groups.
PUT ON HOLD
Summer is over, but great reading is not at the Chanhassen, Chaska and Victoria branches of the Carver County Library.
Here are a few big books from the summer you might have missed. They’re so good, if they’re not on the shelf, it is worth getting on the hold list to reserve a copy, or check if they’re available as an eBook or eAudiobook on the cloudLibrary. Just download the cloudLibrary app, select Carver County Library as your home library, enter library card number, and then search for books.
“Lost Roses” by Martha Hall Kelley. The million-copy bestseller “Lilac Girls” introduced the real-life heroine Caroline Ferriday. Now “Lost Roses,” set a generation earlier and also inspired by true events, features Caroline's mother, Eliza, and follows three equally indomitable women from St. Petersburg to Paris under the shadow of World War I.
Eliza is thrilled to be traveling to St. Petersburg with Sofya Streshnayva, a cousin of the Romanovs. The two met years ago one summer in Paris and became close confidantes. Now Eliza embarks on the trip of a lifetime, home with Sofya to see the splendors of Russia: the church with the interior covered in jeweled mosaics, the Rembrandts at the tsar’s Winter Palace, the famous ballet.
But when Austria declares war on Serbia and Russia’s imperial dynasty begins to fall, Eliza escapes back to America, while Sofya and her family flee to their country estate. In need of domestic help, they hire the local fortune-teller’s daughter, Varinka, unknowingly bringing intense danger into their household. Martha Hall Kelly celebrates the unbreakable bonds of women’s friendship, especially during the darkest days of history.
“Someone Knows” by Lisa Scottoline. Allie Garvey is heading home to the funeral of a childhood friend. Allie is not only grief-stricken, she's full of dread. Because going home means seeing the other two people with whom she shares an unbearable secret.
Twenty years earlier, a horrific incident shattered the lives of five teenagers, including Allie. Drinking and partying in the woods, they played a dangerous prank that went tragically wrong, turning deadly. The teenagers kept what happened a secret, believing that getting caught would be the worst thing that could happen. But time has taught Allie otherwise. Not getting caught was far worse.
Allie has been haunted for two decades by what she and the others did, and by the fact that she never told a soul. The dark secret has eaten away at her, distancing her from everyone she loves, including her husband. Because she wasn't punished by the law, Allie has punished herself, and it's a life sentence. Now, Allie stands on the precipice of losing everything.
“The Tale Teller” by Anne Hillerman. Joe Leaphorn may have retired from the Tribal Police, but he finds himself knee-deep in a perplexing case involving a priceless artifact — a reminder of a dark time in Navajo history. Joe’s been hired to find a missing biil, a traditional dress that had been donated to the Navajo Nation. His investigation takes a sinister turn when the leading suspect dies under mysterious circumstances and Leaphorn himself receives anonymous warnings to beware — witchcraft is afoot.
While the veteran detective is busy working to untangle his strange case, his former colleague Jim Chee and Officer Bernie Manuelito are collecting evidence they hope will lead to a cunning criminal behind a rash of burglaries. Their case takes a complicated turn when Bernie finds a body near a popular running trail.
The situation grows more complicated when the death is ruled a homicide, and the tribal cops are thrust into a turf battle because the murder involves the FBI.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Authors Collective: 1 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24. A group of authors and writers at all stages of putting a work into book form learn together, publish, and market as professionals.
Chanhassen Library Book Club: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 27. Join this long-standing book club for a great discussion.
Back to School Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 29. Recommended for ages Pre-K-1st grade. Are you new to school? Just beginning kindergarten or starting a new school? Join us in a fun back-to-school storytime. We will share books about going to school, buses, and all kinds of fun things to look forward to this school year. No registration required.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Adult Special Services Story Hour: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 12:45 to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26. Enjoy music, age-appropriate picture books, discussion and more. Please contact Angela Hunt at 952-448-3886 if you plan to bring a group for the first time.
Live Author Read: 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28. Hear Minnesota authors read from their works. Books available for purchase. Program outside at the Chaska City Hall Courtyard.
MASTER GARDENER
Master Gardener Help Desk: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24 at the Chanhassen and Chaska libraries. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
STORYTIMES
See you for storytime starting Sept. 9.