Chaska Library is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The library is pleased to welcome patrons back into the library to browse and checkout materials, as well as offer computers by appointment.
Individual study rooms are still not be available. With the expanded Friday hours, we have eliminated curbside service for holds pick-up.
RACIAL EQUITY
Carver County librarians are always on the lookout for the latest titles and topics to help keep you reading. Visit the Library’s website www.carverlib.org/services/new-recommended-titles for an array of book lists featuring new and recommended titles.
Here are a few titles from the Racial Equity book lists from Chanhassen Librarian Maren Wilbur to get you started:
“Between the World and Me” by Tah-Nehisi Coates. Ta-Nehisi Coates offers a powerful new framework for understanding our nation's history and current crisis. Americans have built an empire on the idea of "race," a falsehood that damages us all but falls most heavily on the bodies of black women and men — bodies exploited through slavery and segregation, and, today, threatened, locked up, and murdered out of all proportion.
“Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson. In this brilliant book, Isabel Wilkerson gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America as she explores, through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid a hierarchy of human rankings.
“How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi. This is an essential work for anyone who wants to go beyond the awareness of racism to the next step: contributing to the formation of a just and equitable society. Racism intersects with class and culture and geography and even changes the way we see and value ourselves. In "How to Be an Antiracist," Kendi takes readers through a widening circle of antiracist ideas — from the most basic concepts to visionary possibilities — that will help readers see all forms of racism clearly, understand their poisonous consequences, and work to oppose them in our systems and in ourselves.
“Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” by Cathy Park Hong. Asian Americans inhabit a purgatorial status: neither white enough nor Black enough, unmentioned in most conversations about racial identity. How do we speak honestly about the Asian American condition — if such a thing exists? Poet and essayist Cathy Park Hong fearlessly and provocatively confronts this thorny subject, blending memoir, cultural criticism, and history to expose the truth of racialized consciousness in America.
“Speaking of Race: How to Have Antiracist Conversations that Bring Us Together” by Patricia Roberts Miller. It's easy to say that racism is wrong. But it's surprisingly hard to agree on what it is. Does a tired stereotype in your favorite movie make it racist? Does watching it anyway mean you're racist? Even among like-minded friends, such discussions can quickly escalate to hurt feelings all around — and when they do, we lose valuable opportunities to fight racism. Patricia Roberts Miller is a scholar of rhetoric — the art of understanding misunderstandings. In "Speaking of Race," she explains why the subject is a “third rail” and how we can do better.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Summer Reading Program Virtual Performers: Join us June 14-Aug. 31 on our Carver County Library Facebook video page, www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/, to view all of our Summer Reading Program performers.
Virtual Pet Show Extravaganza! Through Sunday, July 4. We invite kids and teens to share a picture and story about your favorite pet for our virtual pet show, then everyone can vote on the funniest, cutest, best dressed, and smartest pets. Winners in each category will get a free book! A link to the entry form is at www.carverlib.org/services/youth-services.
Origami Animal Bookmarks “Take and Makes”: Monday, June 14 through Friday, June 18. Fold an origami bookmark and decorate like an animal. For children kindergarten to 5th grade. Take and Make kits are available at all library branches while supplies last.
StoryWalk - Chanhassen Library: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 15 and Victoria Library: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Wednesday, June 16. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path.
Virtual Book Buddies: 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m., Tuesday, June 15. Do you love to explore the world with a good book? Book Buddies is for you. Join us on Zoom for a virtual book club. Listen to part of a story, discuss a book, play a game and enjoy reading this summer. You get keep your book to add to your bookshelf. Pick up your book at the library and get ready to read. Ages 7-10. Register at carverlib.org/calendar.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Cooking in the Kitchen with Jodi and Morgan: 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 19. Chaska Library Branch Manager Jodi and avid library user Morgan are back with special dog guest Duke, to take advantage of the Library's cookbook collection and feature a delicious recipe — we'll be more specific about the recipe in the video information. Join us on our Facebook video page to watch!
The Loft Literary Center – Writing for the Web: 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, June 23. In this virtual seminar, you’ll learn some key web writing practices like employing hierarchies of information, ensuring short, scannable text, and highlighting content with visual cues.