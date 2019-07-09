Join us this week as the Bakken Museum presents “Small Stuff, Big Deal.”
Nanoscience explores some very little things that may have a very big impact on our lives. This funny, fast, and fiery show will invite kids to explore how things behave differently when they are small.
Check out this STEM-tastic show at the Victoria Library on Monday, July 15 at 1 p.m. This presentation also happens at the Chanhassen Library on Tuesday, July 16 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. and at the Chaska Library on Wednesday, July 17 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
There’s just a month left in the Carver County Library’s “Universe of Stories” youth summer reading program. Kids and teens can earn great incentives, such as tickets to the Minnesota Twins and the State Fair, just by reading and reviewing books.
Kids can earn a free book by completing a reading activity sheet. There’s still time to participate as the program lasts until Aug. 10.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Storywalk: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Sunday, July 14. Enjoy a self-guided Storywalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted a long a walking path. Please note: Storywalk events will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
Robotics Demo: 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Monday, July 15. Sure, you’ve heard of high school sports teams, but have you heard of robotic teams? Members of local high school robotics teams will present and demonstrate the robots they’ve created and used in competitions. Come and learn about what these robots can do.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Blast Off Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Friday, July 12. An out of space storytime where you will build your own rocket, learn about planets, and train to be an astronaut.
Friends of the Chaska Library Meeting: 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, July 13. Friends of the library groups increases the use of the library through public awareness and cultural programming, advocate for strong public funding of the library, and provide private funding to enhance library services.
Lego Lab: 1 to 2 p.m., Monday, July 15. Join us for Lego building fun at the library! Bring your imagination, we supply the bricks. Ages 7 and up. No registration required.
Pop-Up Booksale: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 17. Come browse Friends of the Chaska Library pop-up book sale at the Chaska Farmers Market in the Chaska City Hall parking lot.
Storywalk: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, July 16. Enjoy a self-guided Storywalk with your family this summer at Firemen's Park in downtown Chaska where oversize pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Out of this World!: 11 a.m. to noon, Friday., July 12. Blast off to the moon! Join us for some outer space fun as we explore the moon, planets and more. Create your own nebula in a jar, measure moon craters and learn what it takes to train as an astronaut. Get ready for an adventure that is truly out of this world.
Children’s Shady Time Book Exchange: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sponsored by the Friends of the Victoria Library, come to the library and pick up a free book to keep.
Robot Storytime: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, July 15. Learn about robots, coding and so much more during this special preschool STEM storytime.
Tails for Reading: 3:30 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 16. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Storywalk: 11 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, July 17. Join Victoria Library and Victoria Parks and Recreation for a Storywalk at Charlson Thun Community Bandstand followed by Lunch Time Tunes. Pages from a picture book are posted a long a walking path. Please note: Storywalk events will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
Origami Star Wars: 3 to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 18. Ages 7-12. Tap into the Force with your own Star Wars origami finger puppet. Based on the Tom Angleberger’s “Strange Case of Origami Yoda” series, we will create folded paper versions of Yoda, Darth Vader, and more.
MASTER GARDENER
Master Gardener Help Desk: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at the Chanhassen and Chaska libraries. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
STORYTIMES
Family Storytimes: For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills. Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; Chaska Library: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Toddler Storytimes: Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lapsit Storytime: For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Thursday.