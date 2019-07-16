If it’s summer, that means Bill the Juggler will bring his high-energy juggling show to the Carver County Library.
Years ago, young Bill decided he wanted to learn to juggle so he read lots of juggling books and practiced! Today, Bill shows off his impressive skills with a little help from the audience in this zany comedy juggling act.
See Bill at the Victoria Library on Monday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m., at the Chanhassen Library on Tuesday, July 23 at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., or at the Chaska Library on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
MOON LANDING
This July marks the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.
A plethora of outstanding books on this momentous event exist, such as Douglas Brinkley’s “American Moonshot,” where the award-winning historian and perennial best-selling author takes a fresh look at the space program; President John F. Kennedy's inspiring challenge; and America's race to the moon.
The book is a portrait of the brilliant men and women who made this giant leap possible, the technology that enabled us to propel humans beyond earth's orbit to the moon and return them safely, and the geopolitical tensions that spurred Kennedy to commit himself fully to this audacious dream.
Brinkley's ensemble cast of New Frontier characters include rocketeer Wernher von Braun, astronaut John Glenn and space booster Lyndon Johnson. A vivid and enthralling chronicle of one of the most thrilling, hopeful, and turbulent eras in the nation's history, this book is an homage to scientific ingenuity, human curiosity and the boundless American spirit.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Writers Group: 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, July 20. Want to express yourself in writing better? Join other aspiring writers for topics of interest, support and advice.
Chanhassen Library Book Club: 6:30 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 23. Join this long-standing book club for a great discussion — the club is open to the public.
Blast Off! Storytime: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 24. “Blast Off” into a space storytime, where you will build your own rocket, learn about planets and train to be an astronaut!
Outer Space Adventures in Relief Printmaking with Artistry: 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, July 25. Ages 6 and up. Relief prints are created by removing specific material on a surface to create a printable image with high-contrast, positive and negative areas. Ink is rolled onto the block’s surface and transferred via friction onto paper, thus creating a printed image. We will learn how to design and create single-color relief block prints with images of our favorite outer space adventures. Kids will have multiple prints to bring home. Registration required.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Adult Special Services Story Hour: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 12:45 to 1:45 p.m., Monday, July 22. Enjoy music, age-appropriate picture books, discussion and more. Please contact Angela Hunt at 952-448-3886 if you plan to bring a group for the first time.
Tails for Reading: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25. Preschool and elementary school age children are welcome to read books aloud to registered therapy dogs to encourage confidence in reading. Presented by North Star Therapy Animals. Children read for a 15-minute session on a first come, first served basis. No registration required.
Friends of the Chaska Library Book Sale: 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 25. The Friends of the Chaska Library July booksale happens during the River City Days celebration on the plaza in front of the library beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 25. The sale runs also on Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and July 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Tech Tuesday: 4 to 5 p.m., Tuesday, July 23. Drop in anytime in the hour and try out a varying STEM activity each month. We’ll have a self-guided activity with simple instructions set up so you can explore and learn on your own. Stay as little or as long as you’d like during the hour. For ages 8-13.
A Grand Tour of the Cosmos with Ron Schmit: 6 to 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25. Schmit, a Solar System ambassador at JJPL/NASA Solar System Ambassador Program, presents a journey from our sun out to the edge of the observable universe. We will stop at points along the way, and describe objects like planets, stars, binaries, nebulae, open clusters, globular clusters and galaxies. This event will be held in the Council Chambers.
MASTER GARDENER
Master Gardener Help Desk: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 20 at the Chanhassen and Chaska libraries. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
STORYTIMES
Family Storytimes: For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills. Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; Chaska Library: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Toddler Storytimes: Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lapsit Storytime: For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Thursday.