It’s magic time at the Carver County Library as part of the “Universe of Stories” youth summer program.
Norm Barnhart presents “Magic of Reading,” his wonder-filled magic show with unique and original tricks that will amaze and astound young and old alike.
Barnhart will entertain at the Victoria Library on Monday, July 29, 1 p.m. He will also appear at the Chanhassen Library on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. and at 1 p.m. At the Chaska Library, experience the magic of reading on Wednesday, July 31 at 11 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m.
READING LIST
The Reading List Council recently announced the 2019 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of eight different fiction genres for adult readers.
A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre, was also announced. The winner for science fiction was “The Calculating Stars” by Mary Robinette Kowal. On a cold spring night in 1952, a huge meteorite fell to earth and obliterated much of the East Coast of the United States, including Washington, D.C. The ensuing climate cataclysm will soon render the earth inhospitable for humanity, as the last such meteorite did for the dinosaurs. This looming threat calls for a radically-accelerated effort to colonize space and requires a much larger share of humanity to take part in the process.
The books on the science fiction short list were “Noumenon Infinity” by Marina J. Lostetter, “An Ocean of Minutes” by Thea Lim, “Stars Uncharted” by S.K. Dunstall, and “The Wrong Stars” by Tim Pratt.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Authors Collective: 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 27. A group of authors and writers at all stages of putting a work into book form learn together, publish, and market as professionals.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Friends of the Chaska Library Book Sale: 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 25. The Friends of the Chaska Library July Book Sale happens during the River City Days celebration on the plaza in front of the library beginning on Thursday, July 25 at 3. The sale runs also on Friday, July 26, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, July 27, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, July 28, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Robotics Demo: 1 to 2 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1. Sure, you’ve heard of high school sports teams, but have you heard of robotics teams? Members of local high school robotics teams will present and demonstrate the robots they’ve created and used in competitions. Come and learn about what these robots can do.
VICTORIA LIBRARY
Storywalk: 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, July 26. Join Victoria Library and Victoria Parks and Recreation for a Storywalk at Lions Park followed by Movies in the Park. Enjoy a self-guided Storywalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted a long a walking path. Please note: Storywalk events will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
Man in the Moon and Aliens Too!: 10:30 to 11 a.m., Monday, July 29. Come and explore the changing moon through stories, songs and craft. You won’t be alone with storytime friends and maybe an alien or two.
MASTER GARDENER
Master Gardener Help Desk: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, July 27 at the Chanhassen and Chaska libraries. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
STORYTIMES
Family Storytimes: For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills. Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; Chaska Library: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Toddler Storytimes: Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lapsit Storytime: For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Thursday.