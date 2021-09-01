The Library will be closed on Monday, September 6 for Labor Day.
The library continues to restore hours beginning Sept. 7.
New hours at Chaska will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
New hours at Chanhassen will be Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
New Hours at Victoria will be Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Monday Funday begins Sept. 13 and continues each week through Dec. 13 at 6:30 p.m. live on the Library’s Facebook page. Carver County Library Youth Services Librarians and special guests will lead the way with books, tales, songs, and more. We have lots of other fall programs planned for all ages that can be found at https://carverlib.libcal.com/calendar.
NEW SEASON
As always, librarians are ready and available in our branches to offer reading suggestions. Here are a few titles from the librarian staff at the Chaska branch to inspire a new season of reading.
“A Rising Man” by Abir Mukherjee. Enjoyed recently by the Chaska Mystery Book Club, "A Rising Man" is the debut novel in a series featuring Scotland Yard sleuthing in the British Raj in 1919. Sam Wyndham, a veteran of the Great War and a recent transplant to the British Imperial Police Force in Calcutta, is swept up in a case involving Imperial bureaucrats, ex-patriots, Bengali independence fighters and host of other well-developed characters. The steaming and teeming city Calcutta, Kolkata today, is vividly brought to life as Mukherjee describes Detective Wyndham’s inquiry into the world of British merchants, colonial country clubs, back-alley brothels and opium dens and districts throughout the state of Bengal.
“Recursion” by Blake Crouch. Neuroscientist Helena Smith develops tech to help Alzheimer's patients, particularly her mother. Years later, False Memory Syndrome (FMS) — when a person wakes up with a completely new memories — is spreading, leaving victims of what seems a disease in states of madness. This suspenseful sci-fi flies along the edge of reality and will have you questioning who you are and what you think you know.
“Project Hail Mary” by Andy Weir. Ryland Grace is the sole survivor on a desperate, last-chance mission and if he fails, humanity and the earth itself will perish. Except that right now, he doesn’t know that. He can’t even remember his own name, let alone the nature of his assignment or how to complete it.
“Every Vow You Break” by Peter Swanson. A bride's dream honeymoon becomes a nightmare when a man with whom she's had a regrettable one-night stand shows up in this electrifying psychological thriller. Abigail Baskin never thought she would fall in love with a millionaire. Then she met Bruce Lamb. He's a good guy, stable, level-headed, kind-a refreshing change from her previous relationships. But right before the wedding, Abigail has a drunken one-night stand on her bachelorette weekend.
EVENTS
StoryWalk: Chanhassen Library, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family and take a stroll to read a book. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path! Please note: StoryWalk events will be cancelled in case of inclement weather.
Artistry Online – Drawing Manga & Comics: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 11. Comics and manga are a powerful form of visual storytelling. Come share your own story as we learn how to plan out and draw comic pages for ourselves. Projects and teacher demonstrations will focus on developing and refining anime and manga techniques. For more information and to register go to https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/7931669.
The Loft Literary Center Online – Resume Writing: 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 9. Learn how to write cover letters that catch the attention of search groups and resumes that emphasize your skills and experience, even if your job history doesn't seem like a perfect fit for the job you want. Discover strategies that will help you apply for multiple jobs while customizing your application for each opening. Class will be presented online. A link will be sent via email prior to the class. Register at https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/8137299.
Master Gardener Help Desk: Chanhassen, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 and Chaska, 3 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.