October is Teentober or Teen Read Month. Teentober is all about fresh starts. If you are 12-19 years old, you can have up to $10 in fines waived from your account for the month of October. Stop in at any Carver County Library and ask library staff for a waiver beginning Oct. 1.
We are also excited to announce the winners of our 2021 Teen Bookmark Contest. Thank you to the many talented young artists who submitted their work. This year’s winners are Lahari Hosur from Chanhassen and Lydia Carlson from Chaska. Bookmarks will be available for pick-up at the libraries beginning October 1st.
Also, during Teentober, the library will be running a Six Word Story Contest, for teens in grades 6-12 that live in or go to school in Carver County. This Year Our Theme is "Where Do We Go From Here?" After the changes that 2020 brought to our world where do you see the world moving? Where do you hope? Describe your perfect future in Six Words. The contest runs October 1-31. Details will be available on our website throughout October. One winner from each grade will be chosen and win a $50 Barnes and Noble gift card. See the Carver County Library website for the rules, details, and how to submit.
TEEN'S TOP TEN
Here are a few titles from the Teen’s Top Ten list compiled by YALSA, Young Adult Library Services Association.
“Atomic Women” by Roseanne Montillo. Bomb meets Code Girls in this nonfiction narrative about the little-known female scientists who were critical to the invention of the atomic bomb during World War II. This book explores not just the critical steps toward the creation of a successful nuclear bomb, but also the moral implications of such an invention.
“The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by Victoria Schwab. France, 1714: in a moment of desperation, a young woman makes a Faustian bargain to live forever — and is cursed to be forgotten by everyone she meets. But everything changes when, after nearly 300 years, Addie stumbles across a young man in a hidden bookstore and he remembers her name.
“Clap When You Land” by Elizabeth Acevedo. Camino Rios lives for the summers when her father visits her in the Dominican Republic. But this time, on the day when his plane is supposed to land, Camino arrives at the airport to see crowds of crying people in New York City, Yahaira Rios is called to the principal's office, where her mother is waiting to tell her that her father, her hero, has died in a plane crash.
“Five Total Strangers” by Devon Sorvari. Mira needs to get home for the holidays — badly. But as their trip begins, Mira discovers her fellow travelers aren't friends like she thought? They’re total strangers. And every one of them seems to be hiding something dangerous.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Firefighter Storytime at Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4. Firefighters from the Victoria Fire Department will read stories and bring their fire truck for a special tour after storytime.
Monday Funday – Stories that Sing with Miss Rose: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Oct. 4 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. Monday Nights are Funday Nights! Sing along with Miss Rose and her ukulele to explore interactive songs featuring puppets and movement. Engage with different music styles, learn new songs and have fun with favorite tunes. Geared for children ages 3–5 with their families. This project is funded in part or in whole with money from Minnesota’s Art and Cultural Heritage Fund.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Friends of the Chanhassen Library Book Sale: Friends of the Chanhassen Library hold their annual fall book sale. Good deals on gently used books and more for all ages. The sale runs Thursday, Sept. 30 from 4-8 p.m., Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 3 from 1-5 p.m. Sunday everything is marked at $5 per bag.
The Loft Literary Center Online – Family Writing Time – Telling Family Stories: 10:30 a.m.-noon, Saturday, Oct. 2. Vacations that went awry, adventures with pets, or sibling rivalry? All can be fodder for your own hilarious stories. Designed for kids and their grown-ups, this class prompts students of all ages to write and share their favorite family tales. Register at https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/7929106
Online Author Talk: The Fall Author Series includes Kathleen West on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and Wing Young Huie, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, both at 7 p.m. Note - you can watch the authors at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos even if you don't have a Facebook account.
STORYTIME
No registration required for storytime.
Chanhassen Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Chanhassen Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Chaska Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays, and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.