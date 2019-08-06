If you are caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or any dementia, literature and community resources are available from a hands-on caretaker at the ACT on Alzheimer’s Desk at Chanhassen Library beginning 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The resource table will also be available on Wednesdays from 1 to 3 Sept. 18, Oct. 9, Oct. 23, and every Wednesday in November for national Alzheimer’s awareness month.
IT’S A MYSTERY
The Reading List Council recently announced the 2019 selections of the Reading List, an annual best-of list comprised of eight different fiction genres for adult readers.
A shortlist of honor titles, up to four per genre, was also announced.
The winner for mystery was “The Widows of Malabar Hill” by Sujata Massey. Perveen Mistry, the daughter of a respected Zoroastrian family, has just joined her father’s law firm. Armed with a law degree from Oxford, Perveen also has a tragic personal history that makes her especially devoted to championing and protecting women’s legal rights.
The books on the mystery short list were “The Broken Girls” by Simone St. James, “Broken Places: A Chicago Mystery” by Tracy Clark, “Crimson Lake” by Candice Fox, and “The Ruin” by Dervla McTiernan.
CHANHASSEN LIBRARY
Storywalk: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Tuesday, Aug. 13. Enjoy a self-guided Storywalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path. Please note: Storywalk events will be canceled in case of inclement weather.
CHASKA LIBRARY
Friends of the Chaska Library: 9 to 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 10. Friends of the library groups increases the use of the library through public aware ness and cultural programming, advocate for strong public funding of the library, and provide private funding to enhance library services.
MASTER GARDENER
Master Gardener Help Desk: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10 at the Chanhassen and Chaska libraries. Bring your plant samples and insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions.
STORYTIMES
Family Storytimes: For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills. Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday; Chaska Library: 10:30 a.m. Friday.
Toddler Storytimes: Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Monday; Victoria Library: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Lapsit Storytime: For ages birth to 18 months. Babies and their caregivers share quality time in a 20-minute session designed to encourage language development through board books and movement activities, followed by time for visiting and play. Chanhassen Library: 10:30 a.m. Thursday.