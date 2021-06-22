As we return to regular service models over the next few months, Carver County Library will begin charging fines starting July 1.
If you return overdue materials before July 1, you will not be charged fines. We encourage patrons to check due dates of materials.
If the due date is prior to July 1, return or renew these materials to avoid fines or replacement costs.
Visit www.carverlib.org/services/borrowing-renewing to learn more, or call your local Carver County Library to speak with a staff member.
SISTERS IN CRIME
The Twin Cities Sisters in Crime will be presenting an author panel on Carver County Library’s Facebook page on Wednesday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. The panel will feature authors Carl Brookins, Chris Norbury, and Julia Seedorf, with Timya Owens moderating.
These authors will discuss how writers discover their characters and how they conjure up heroes, heroines, and villains, and how fictional characters differ from real-life bad guys.
You can find out more about Twin Cities Sisters in Crime, and the authors that participate, at https://www.twincitysinc.org/. Thanks to the Friends of the Library groups in Carver County for supporting this program. This event will be on our Facebook page atwww.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/live_videos/. You don’t have to have an account or be signed in to watch.
CRIME AND MYSTERIES
If crime and mysteries spark your interest, try one of these titles from the Library’s collection:
“Lost at Sea” by Erica Boyce. When beloved fisherman John Staybrook vanishes in the night, his loss stirs up more than grief. His daughter Ella is convinced he’s still alive and vows to bring him home. But as she searches the small Massachusetts town, secrets throughout the community begin to bubble to the surface.
“The Crushing Depths” by Dani Pettrey. When an accident claims the life of an oil-rig worker off the North Carolina coast, Coast Guard investigators Rissi Dawson and Mason Rogers are sent to take the case. But mounting evidence shows the death may not have been an accident at all, and they find themselves racing to discover the killer’s identity before he eliminates the threat they pose.
“The Lamplighters” by Emma Stonex. Inspired by a haunting true story, a gorgeous and atmospheric novel about the mysterious disappearance of three lighthouse keepers from a remote tower miles from the Cornish coast — and about the wives who were left behind.
“The Devil and the Dark Water” by Stuart Turton. A murder on the high seas. A remarkable detective duo. A demon who may or may not exist. It’s 1634, and Samuel Pipps, the world’s greatest detective, is being transported to Amsterdam to be executed for a crime he may, or may not, have committed. Traveling with him is his loyal bodyguard, Arent Hayes, who is determined to prove his friend innocent. Among the other guests is Sara Wessel, a noblewoman with a secret. But no sooner is their ship out to sea than devilry begins to blight the voyage. Shirley Jackson meets Sherlock Holmes in this chilling thriller of supernatural horror, occult suspicion, and paranormal mystery on the high seas.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Summer Reading Program Virtual Performers: Join us June 14-Aug 31 on our Carver County Library Facebook video page, www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/, to view all of our Summer Reading Program performers. The list is available at carverlib.org/calendar.
Virtual Pet Show Extravaganza! Friday, June 4 through Sunday, July 4. We invite kids and teens to share a picture and story about your favorite pet for our virtual pet show, then everyone can vote on the funniest, cutest, best dressed, and smartest pets. Winners in each category will get a free book! A link to the entry form is at www.carverlib.org/services/youth-services. A link to voting will be July 12-31 at the same location.
Land of Ladybugs “Take and Makes”: Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2. Learn about bugs while reading at home and creating a Ladybug craft. Kit will include book recommendations, a ladybug lifecycle, a seed sprout bug ‘scape and ladybug rock painting materials. Ages 5 and up. Kits that include everything you need to make this ‘Take and Make’ craft will be at all library locations while supplies last. No registration required.
StoryWalk — Victoria Library: 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Tuesday, June 30. Enjoy a self-guided StoryWalk with your family this summer and take a stroll to Read a story. Pages from a picture book are posted along a walking path.