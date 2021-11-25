Thank you to the over 180 participants who submitted entries for this year’s 2021 Carver County Library Teen Six Word Story Contest. This year’s theme was “Where Do We Go from Here?” Congratulations to all our 2021 winners.
Speaking of writing, looking to brush up your resume or perhaps start fresh with a new one before the New Year? Join The Loft Literary Center Online for a resume writing course on Tuesday, Nov. 30 from 7-8:30 p.m.
Learn how to write cover letters that catch the attention of search groups and resumes that emphasize your skills and experience, even if your job history doesn't seem like a perfect fit for the job you want. Discover strategies that will help you apply for multiple jobs while customizing your application for each opening. Presented by The Loft and funded by MELSA. Register at https://carverlib.libcal.com/event/7965138.
If workplace continues to be on your mind, you might try one of these suspenseful fiction titles from the library’s collection. These are available in print format or check one out as an eBook or eAudio book from the Libby Overdrive app.
“One by One” by Ruth Ware. Getting snowed in at a luxurious, rustic ski chalet high in the French Alps doesn't sound like the worst problem in the world. Especially when there's a breathtaking vista, a full-service chef and housekeeper, a cozy fire to keep you warm and others to keep you company. Unless that company happens to be eight coworkers each with something to gain, something to lose and something to hide.
“White Elephant” by Trish Harnetiaux. There are only a few rules in a White Elephant gift exchange. But things are a little different in Aspen, Colorado, at the office holiday party for the real estate firm owned by Henry Calhoun and his wife Claudine. Everyone is puzzled when a strange gift shows up in the mix: an antique cowboy statue. The gift makes sense only to Henry and Claudine. The statue is the weapon Henry used to commit a murder years ago, a murder that helped start his company and a murder that Claudine helped cover up.
“Three Perfect Liars” by Heidi Perks. Laura has returned to work at Morris and Wood after her maternity leave, only to discover that the woman she brought in to cover for her isn't going anywhere. Despite her close relationship with the agency's powerful CEO, she feels sidelined and outmaneuvered as she struggles to balance the demands of work and motherhood. Mia was only supposed to be a temporary hire at Morris and Wood, but she's managed to make herself indispensable to everyone. Everyone, that is, except Laura.
“The Warehouse” by Rob Hart. Cloud isn’t just a place to work. It’s a place to live. And when you’re here, you’ll never want to leave. A thrilling story of corporate espionage at the highest level — and a powerful cautionary tale about technology, runaway capitalism and the nightmare world we are making for ourselves.
“The Herd” by Andrea Bartz. As CEO of the Herd, an elite women-only co-working space, Eleanor Walsh seems to have it all: close friends, a sweet husband and the most glamorous and successful female empowerment-based company in New York City. Then she vanishes on the night of a glitzy press conference and the police suspect foul play.
CLOSED
Carver County Library will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Monday Funday Online: 6:30 p.m., Monday, Nov. 29 on Carver County Library’s Facebook Live page. For ages birth to Pre-K. Join MacPhail Center for Music’s early childhood music specialists as we explore the magic of music and play. Together we will sing, rhyme, read move and create!
Hometown Holiday: 1-2:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 4 at Chaska Library. Stop by the Chaska Library for some Hometown Holiday fun! We'll have a Winter themed craft available. No registration required.
STORYTIME
Note: No registration needed for storytime.
Chanhassen:
- Family Storytime: 3:30 p.m. Sundays and 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents, and their caregivers are invited to share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing, and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
- Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays and musical movement for this age group. Come shake your sillies out with us. For ages 18-36 months.
Chaska:
- Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Tuesdays and Wednesdays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
Victoria:
- Family Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Mondays. For all ages, with a focus on children age 2 and up. Children, parents and their caregivers are invited to come and share 30 minutes of singing, playing, reading, writing and talking that encourages the development of early literacy skills.
- Toddler Storytime: 10:30 a.m., Wednesdays. Toddlers and their caregivers are welcome to join us for 20 minutes of action-packed fun with stories, rhymes, fingerplays and musical movement for this busy age group. Come shake your sillies out with us! Recommended for ages 18-36 months.