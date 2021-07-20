Shopping and books. These happen to be two of my favorite pastimes — so why not combine them together? This weekend provides a great opportunity to do so.
Be sure to stop by the Chaska Friends of the Library summer book sale as it returns in the plaza in front of the library during the city’s River City Days celebration. The book sale takes place 3 to 8 p.m., Thursday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 24, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, July 25. Sunday will feature a bag sale.
TAKE A THRILL RIDE
As we move through the summer season, other favorite pastimes will surface with the return of county and state fairs where many will enjoy food, festivities, and rides on the midway.
If you would rather stay cool and cozy at home, take a thrill ride with one of these reads curated by Carver County librarians:
“Find You First” by Linwood Barclay. Tech millionaire Miles Cookson has more money than he can ever spend, and everything he could dream of — except time. He has recently been diagnosed with a terminal illness, and there is a 50% chance that it can be passed on to the next generation. For Miles, this means taking a long hard look at his past. Two decades ago, a young, struggling Miles was a sperm donor. Somewhere out there, he has kids — nine of them. And they might be about to inherit both the good and the bad from him — maybe his fortune, or maybe something much worse.
“A Slow Burning Fire” by Paula Hawkins. When a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat, it triggers questions about three women who knew him, three women with separate connections to the victim. Three women who are — for different reasons — simmering with resentment. Three women who are, whether they know it or not, burning to right the wrongs done to them. When it comes to revenge, even good people might be capable of terrible deeds. How far might any one of them go to find peace? How long can secrets smolder before they explode into flame?
“The Night She Disappeared” by Lisa Jewel. On a beautiful summer night in a charming English suburb, a young woman and her boyfriend disappear after partying at the massive country estate of a new college friend. One year later, a writer moves into a cottage on the edge of the woods that border the same estate. On a walk in the woods, she stumbles upon a mysterious note that simply reads, “DIG HERE.” Could this be a clue towards what has happened to the missing young couple? And what exactly is buried in this haunted ground?
“Sunburn” by Laura Lippman. Over the course of a punishing summer, Polly and Adam abandon themselves to a steamy, inexorable affair. Still, each holds something back from the other — dangerous, even lethal, secrets. Then someone dies. Was it an accident, or part of a plan? By now, Adam and Polly are so ensnared in each other’s lives and lies that neither one knows how to get away — or even if they want to. Is their love strong enough to withstand the truth, or will it ultimately destroy them? Something — or someone — must give. Which one will it be?
“Leave No Trace” by Mindy Meija. Ten years ago, a man and his son trekked into the wilderness of the Minnesota Boundary Waters and never returned. Search teams found their campsite ravaged by what looked like a bear. They were presumed dead until a decade later when the son appeared. Discovered while ransacking an outfitter store, he was violent and uncommunicative and sent to a psychiatric facility. Maya Stark is the therapist assigned to the case and she’ll risk everything to reunite him with his father who has disappeared from the known world.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Summer Reading Program Virtual Performers: Join us through Aug. 31 on our Carver County Library Facebook video page, www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/, to view all of our Summer Reading Program performers. We’re leaving them up this year so you can re-watch them over and over! The list is available at carverlib.org/calendar.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Artistry Online — Drawing and Painting Flowers and Plants: 6:30, Tuesday, July 27. Let’s take some time to grow our observational drawing skills as we learn about shape, line, and form while drawing our favorite greenery! An artist instructor will demonstrate some simple exercises you can use to hone your drawing skills, then they will show us how to use watercolor to add quick washes of color that breathe life into your work. This is a relaxed, informal drawing and painting class and all are welcome to attend, regardless of skill level. This is a virtual class which will be taught online. Registration required.
Master Gardener Help Desks: Chaska Library, 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through Sept. 8 and Chanhassen Library, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays, through Sept. 25. Bring your plant samples, photos, or insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions. For more information, visit www.carverscottmastergardeners.org.