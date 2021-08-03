True or imagined, books paint pictures of stories and tales that can take the reader to the past, present, or future with both real and fictionalized characters.
Watch as talented Youth Services librarians from Carver County Library present a virtual puppet show on Facebook on Tuesday, Aug. 10 at 10:30 a.m. and bring an original interpretation of an old favorite tale, “The Three Billy Goats Gruff” to life through puppets.
HISTORICAL NOVELS
For some other tales and stories that happen to be based on American history, try one of these reads. Head to www.carverlib.org to request a copy or find additional ideas to take you on a reading journey.
“Dear George, Dear Mary” by Mary Calvi. A novel about heiress Mary Philipse’s relationship with George Washington, based on historical accounts, letters, and personal journals by nine-time New York Emmy Award-winning journalist Mary Calvi. Did unrequited love spark a flame that ignited a cause that became the American Revolution? Never before has this story about George Washington been told.
“The Kitchen House” by Kathleen Grissom. Orphaned during her passage from Ireland, young, white Lavinia arrives on the steps of the kitchen house and is placed, as an indentured servant, under the care of Belle, the master’s illegitimate slave daughter. Lavinia learns to cook, clean, and serve food, while guided by the quiet strength and love of her new family. She attempts to straddle the worlds of the kitchen and big house, but her skin color will forever set her apart from Belle and the other slaves.
“Where the Lost Wander” by Amy Harmon. The Overland Trail, 1853: Naomi May sets off with her family for a life out West. On the trail, she forms an instant connection with John Lowry, a half-Pawnee man straddling two worlds and a stranger in both. But life in a wagon train is fraught with hardship, fear, and death.
“The Twelve Tribes of Hattie” by Ayana Mathis. In 1923, 15-year-old Hattie Shepherd flees Georgia and settles in Philadelphia, hoping for a chance at a better life. Instead, she marries a man who will bring her nothing but disappointment and watches helplessly as her firstborn twins succumb to an illness a few pennies could have prevented. Hattie gives birth to nine more children whom she raises with grit and mettle and not an ounce of the tenderness they crave. Captured here in twelve luminous narrative threads, their lives tell the story of a mother’s monumental courage and the journey of a nation.
“The Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell. In July 1913, 25-year-old Annie Clements had seen enough of the world to know that it was unfair. She’s spent her whole life in the coal-mining town of Calumet, Michigan where men risk their lives for meager salaries. When Annie decides to stand up for herself, and the entire town of Calumet, nearly everyone believes she may have taken on more than she is prepared to handle.
EVENTS FOR YOUTH
Storytime Live on Facebook: 10:30 a.m., Monday mornings; 6:30 p.m. Monday evenings, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday mornings, and 10:30 a.m. on Friday mornings.
Summer Reading Program Virtual Performers: Join us through Aug. 31 on our Carver County Library Facebook video page, www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/, to view all of our Summer Reading Program performers. We’re leaving them up this year so you can re-watch them over and over! The list is available at carverlib.org/calendar.
Family Jam with Joshua J. Schmidt: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 10. Join Joshua as he plays hits from the past as well as some of his own original music. He’s made his mark on the national music scene with his indie-rock quartet, Step Rockets and his solo band, Cryote and has played First Avenue as an opening act for the bands Blondie, Soul Asylum, Kurt Vile, Bon Jovi, and Third Eye Blind.
Teen UnBook Club & Teen Advisory Board Meeting: 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 17. Do you like snacks, books, and movies? Do you like sharing reading experiences found through Instagram, TikTok, and podcasts? Are you interested in planning events for teens? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then the Chanhassen Public Library’s UnBook Club & Teen Advisory Board is for you! TAB is a service group that gives teens a voice at our library and makes the library a better place for teens to visit and find what they need. We will get together on the third Tuesday of each month from 6:30-7:30 pm.
EVENTS FOR ADULTS
Get Crafty with Maren: Whimsical Watercolor Birds and Flowers: 6:30, Thursday, Aug. 12. Join Adult Services librarian Maren to learn a craft on our Facebook video page at www.facebook.com/CarverCountyLibrary/videos/. Use the wet on wet watercolor technique and learn about glazing colors to create a sense of shape to define.
Master Gardener Help Desks: Chaska Library, 3-6 p.m., Wednesdays, through Sept. 8 and Chanhassen Library, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturdays, through Sept. 25. Bring your plant samples, photos, or insect disease questions to any of the Yard & Garden Help Desks. Carver/Scott Master Gardeners will help diagnose problems and answer your yard and garden questions. For more information, visit www.carverscottmastergardeners.org.