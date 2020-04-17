Covid-19 came
Like an invisible cloud
Changing our lives
In so many ways.
I miss you
Your laughter so fun
Your bright eyes
And wide smile.
We can’t get together
Which is the worst
I have to have faith
You will be well.
We don’t know how
Long this will last
Social distancing
Keeps me from your side.
I love you
And all my friends
I know we shall overcome
Just be strong.
Have faith and thank
All the medical workers
First responders, grocery
Workers, truck drivers and all.
For their sacrifices
Their families
Their health
Their strength.
I miss you
As a nation
We shall strive
To survive.
Covid-19
You will not defeat us
We will overcome
We are Americans and strong.