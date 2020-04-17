Julie Parvis

Covid-19 came

Like an invisible cloud

Changing our lives

In so many ways.

I miss you

Your laughter so fun

Your bright eyes

And wide smile.

We can’t get together

Which is the worst

I have to have faith

You will be well.

We don’t know how

Long this will last

Social distancing

Keeps me from your side.

I love you

And all my friends

I know we shall overcome

Just be strong.

Have faith and thank

All the medical workers

First responders, grocery

Workers, truck drivers and all.

For their sacrifices

Their families

Their health

Their strength.

I miss you

As a nation

We shall strive

To survive.

Covid-19

You will not defeat us

We will overcome

We are Americans and strong.

Julie Parvis lives in Chaska and is an award-winning marketing professional and writer who enjoys working with her husband Leo in their diversity-related businesses. She can be reached at julie.parvis@gmail.com.

