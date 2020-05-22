My name is Sienna White, and I am the organizer of 112% Kindness.
We are a community-based volunteer group that are all currently freshman students from Chaska, Chanhassen and Southwest Christian High School.
I started this group to spread positivity, as well as have fun helping others by volunteering and giving our time to the ones who need it most.
Each month we have different projects and goals we want to accomplish as a group. For this month’s projects, we are writing letters to soldiers overseas, making cards and decorating rocks for residents in senior living facilities.
We are also showing our kindness to the month of May because it brings pain and hope as we acknowledge National Brain Cancer Awareness Month. In 2004, my family and I experienced the loss of my uncle due to stage four brain cancer.
Luckily in the past decade, since his passing, more treatments have been developed, and the survival rate has increased. Did you know that there are many different types of brain tumors?
According to Johns Hopkins School of Medicine, there are over 120 different types of brain tumors, and according to American Brain Tumor Association, over 700,000 Americans are living with a brain tumor today, and nearly 80,000 people will be diagnosed with a primary brain tumor this year.
Our group is honoring Brain Cancer Awareness Month. We are all wearing gray to honor and remember the ones who have passed, to celebrate the ones who have survived, and help the ones who are fighting brain cancer today. We are persuading others to wear gray this month to show their support and kindness to individuals and their families struggling against complex brain diseases.
We would love to see your photos, so use the hashtag, #112%Kindness, and post to Twitter, Facebook or Instagram!
With your support, we can help the ones who have been through these rough patches, and show that we are all in this together! Although it is hard to do things to help our world today, there is always a way to make a difference!
Our members include Micaela Cornell, Natasha Lage, Petra Causton, Eleanor Wackerfuss, Nadia Ginther, Ava Northamer, Keisy Montalvo, Anna Lacy, Francesca Matthews, Emily Reeves, Chelsea Lohrenz, and Emily Gale.
Words from more members:
“My grandma had a tumor the size of a softball, that later developed into cancer. She was diagnosed when my mom was in college and died when I was just 1 year old.” - Jackson Sperry
“I feel so good when I help people and I love to put a smile on other people's faces” - Ella Thompson.
“I think that using this extra time to help the community is what people our age should be doing” - Kylie Silus.
“One simple act of kindness can change things in ways that are unimaginable” - Abby Robinson.
“I joined this group because I get to help our community and hangout with super cool people at the same time” - Abigail Levandowski.