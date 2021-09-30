This column space is generally reserved for athletic achievement and community reflection. After spending more than a decade writing for the Chaska Herald and Chanhassen Villager, the people I've met, the stories I've shared, I feel a strong connection to the community.
It's probably why transitioning into reporting about schools over the last 19 months has been so smooth. While district decisions do not affect my children, I do understand, I do sympathize, I do feel what so many others do. Turns out, many of the same decisions are being made in my children's district.
Before the Sept. 27 Eastern Carver County Schools board meeting, I texted these words about the hopes of the meeting being civil and respectful: "That's not possible in our society. Which is both maddening and frightening."
My fears were only confirmed during the open forum.
As a reporter, it is my job to remain neutral, to report both sides of the issue. All 15 speakers were entitled to their three minutes. All 15 speakers were entitled to have their voice heard by the school board. All 15 speakers were entitled to their opinion.
Many people in that room did not believe that. And that's shameful.
Intimidation, bullying, among students, is something school buildings across the state, across the country, face at a growing rate. Adults, parents of children, displayed such behavior for the public to see Monday.
When someone uttered that children were watching online, someone questioned that. Well, a day later, it would be on every newscast, every social media platform, for kids to see.
We teach our children to treat others like we want to be treated.
Monday night was a disgusting display of dehumanization of individuals because of their belief, because of their freedom of speech, or freedom of choice, something many in attendance clamored for.
Whether you believe masks help or are harmful, or maybe like me, a little bit of both, it is not a one-way street. We must respect the opinions of one another. We must respect the people who we elected to make these decisions to make the best call possible not for one student, or 100 students, but for every student in the district.
For me, though, the worst part, was the treatment, the disrespect shown to Jocelyn Follmuth, who presented to the board for the first time as a student representative to the school board from Chanhassen High School.
While being asked about her role in the upcoming Chanhassen Drama Club performance in "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," much of the room rudely conversed, some at their seats, some as they exited the room.
The noise level only increased, intentionally, as Superintendent Lisa Sayles-Adams read her report.
For me, the three most impactful speakers in the open forum and student representative communication, were the three students. Integrated Arts Academy senior Samantha Williamson-Hughes, Chaska High School junior Reese Gorney, and Follmuth, who shared in her final comments about having a renewed appreciation for in-person learning.
We must remember that it is the kids who wear the masks in schools, not us parents, so hearing from these three students was both brave and gut wrenching.
"We have nearly a full month under our belt, and I can speak for so many people, that it is so great to see classmates and teachers in-person. Having that in-person connection is so important to me and many others. I know we came into the school year hoping for a new normal, but although there are so many uncertainties, at least we can all be together," Follmuth said.
HOPE YOU REWATCH
Lost in the evening's board meeting was a special presentation from Clover Ridge Elementary principal Nate Slinde, who minutes before speaking to the board twice attempted to deescalate the altercation in the room.
Lost was the "good news" from Slinde and his wonderful staff, which are celebrating an anniversary of 20 years in the building off Hundertmark Road in Chaska.
A video presentation on Hispanic Heritage Month at Clover Ridge so powerful and beautiful that no one would have minded to watch it a second time when the video continued on a loop.
It is my hope that you will view the presentation, which begins around the 57-minute mark of video link below. This is what community looks like. This is the good that is coming out of your schools.
"Of our students that responded (to our survey), all but one of our students responded that 'our teachers expect them to do their best.' Setting those expectations high so that each learner can meet their personal best," Slinde said.
In a survey distributed to both parents and students, 97% of the 250 responses feel welcomed at Clover Ridge, believe the overall environment is positive, and would recommend the school to a family member or friend.
Slinde said the question he was most proud of was "there is at least one adult at school that my child is comfortable asking for help," had a strongly agree or agree response of 98%.
"I'm going to share with you ... how we're going to find that last 2%," Slinde said.
Please watch these really cool kids share their story about themselves and their families.
"To sum things up, school board, superintendent Sayles-Adams, district leadership, I know you guys have a hard job. And thank you for your leadership We appreciate it, and we just thought it was important that people saw this, and not just one debate," Slinde said.