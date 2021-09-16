Our church’s “Black Lives Matter” flag got stolen, and we don’t know by whom. Maybe it was an errant teenager bent on some random vandalism; I was a teenage vandal myself a couple times.
But it may have been someone with a more onerous intention, someone who objects to an idea, and wants to damage our freedom of expression, our freedom of speech, our freedom of religion. Which would be a drag. But if that is the case, we need to talk.
If it was just this one incident, I would just brush it off. But it might be the second time for the BLM flag, and we also had a rainbow flag disappear. No biggie, we buy them two at a time and replace them right away. We don’t want to miss a day.
We also have a member of our congregation that felt moved to put a Black Lives Matter yard sign in his front yard and it was also swiped. So it seems like a bit of a pattern.
Let me be clear about my perspective here. My main man is the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the American Baptist preacher from Georgia. He has a lot to teach us to this day, and I preach on his stuff at least once a month. And one of his many great ideas is that he wants things to change enough so that Black Americans are treated as if they are American citizens.
King used to be called “an outside agitator” by the local authorities, which made it sound as if an American cannot travel to another city if they are Black.
We need a Black History Month because Black history is thought of as being something outside American History, so it doesn’t get taught. But it’s not outside. It is American History, as much as Norwegian-American history is for people like myself, and Fritz Mondale, or that big dope Andrew John Volstead who caused prohibition.
And there is some nutty idea going around that learning about American history is a bad idea if we learn that we Americans are not perfect.
A right-wing radio personality said he didn’t like hearing about Black American History because it made him feel bad about himself. When I heard him say that on the radio, I thought, “C’mon, man, grow up! Don’t be such a great big baby about it.”
Learning about history means we learn the good, the bad and the ugly. Learning is supposed to awaken us. When we learn about something terrible that has happened in our history, it just might shoot a pang of shame into our hearts. That’s called maturing. It’s called adult-ing. It’s called learning the difficult stuff.
Here are some examples of the difficult and yet very important stuff: The hanging of 38 Dakota prisoners of war in Mankato in 1862. I did not know anything about it until I was, like, 50. I felt bad that this thing happened in our state. But I also felt bad that I did not learn about it sooner, before I got out of high school. We should know about that stuff.
And then the 1921 Tulsa Riots, where a prosperous community of Black Americans had their homes and businesses burned down, and as many as 300 Black people were killed.
It destroyed a successful Black American community, and destroyed it for the generations that followed. I really did not learn about that until this last year, the 100th anniversary. I felt bad that it happened, but I also felt bad that it was not taught to me.
Every person has a dark side, as does every country, every religion, including atheism too. As a long-time recovering alcoholic, I know what that is about; I had to face the truth about what I was doing before I could change. As the saying goes, “Quitting drinking solves only one problem, but no other problem can be solved until I quit drinking.” Denial cannot free us from ignorance.
The same is true of racism, and in this discussion, we are focusing only on that part of racism where we (as white people) work to avoid knowing about the problems that exist.
My people did not come to Minnesota until the 1870s, until after the Civil War and the Indian Wars were all done. So we weren’t a part of slavery or annihilation; but I still benefited from both.
Our family farmed Dakota land that the Dakota were not paid for; and the nation was rich from money made from slavery, in the South from cotton, in the North from ship building and banking.
We as a nation had to learn to break that addiction. Moses freed the enslaved Hebrews, and we need to remember that freeing the enslaved is a central tenet of the Judeo-Christian Tradition. To free ourselves, we must free the enslaved people, those enslaved by greed, by ignorance, and by slavery itself.
Thomas Jefferson was against slavery. In Virginia, it was illegal to free your slaves, and he proposed to change that law. He spoke against slavery, but said that no one has yet come up with a way to get rid of it. So he kept his enslaved people in slavery during his lifetime, and he actually made more money selling their children off — away from their families — than from anything else on his farm. He also wrote the Declaration of Independence, and bought Louisiana; he was the epitome of the good, the bad, and the ugly president.
America has a history of imperfect, complicated people, and it would be arrogant to assume that all of our forefathers were perfect. We should understand that they were complicated, that our nation was always of two minds about this. But knowing the difficult parts is what makes us smarter and more humane; it is the essence of wisdom to understand our faults as much as our strengths.
When we say “Black Lives Matter,” some people find that offensive; they say “Why not ‘All Lives Matter’?” But hey. When the Boston Marathon was bombed, and everyone posted “Boston Strong” on their Facebook pages, no one got irritated and then posted “All Cities Strong.” If you have done a walk for breast cancer, did anyone cry out “Hey! What about colon cancer? Are you saying colon cancer doesn’t matter?” Nope. No one is saying that.
Black Lives Matter is not only a group, it is an idea, and the idea is that this part of our American nation is having a difficult time not getting killed — while jogging, while sleeping, while buying Skittles — and we need to work at stopping that. It means we all have a lot to learn.
It means that I, as a white person, should be open to learning hard truths, truth that hurts, like Mankato and Tulsa, because otherwise I am perpetuating my own ignorance.
I’m a teacher, from a family of teachers, and I hate the idea of perpetuating my own ignorance. I’ve been surprised too many times lately, so it is our church’s policy to study and to learn about injustice, and especially, for those of us who are white, to try and do a better job at understanding people who don’t look like us.
That is all. Let us learn together.